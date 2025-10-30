AusFood Super names investment chief

Newspaper icon
BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 30 OCT 2025   2:26PM

Australian Food Super has appointed a new chief investment officer, tapping an executive who built his expertise in retirement solutions at Fidelity International.

The $3.4 billion fund, formerly AMIST Super (Australian Meat Industry Superannuation Trust), signed Richard Dinham as investment chief after he completed a five-month consulting stint with the organisation.

Dinham replaces Murray Rutherford, who served as chief executive and the chief investment officer when the fund was known as AMIST Super.

Rutherford stepped down from the top job earlier this year and was replaced by Michael Sykes - a former chief executive of AvSuper and deputy head of MTAA Super.

Dinham brings substantial industry experience to the role.

Most recently, he spent six years with Fidelity International, where he served as head of client solutions and retirement.

In that capacity, he collaborated with Fidelity's investment teams to develop innovative solutions for wholesale and institutional clients across Australia.

Before joining the global asset manager, Dinham held several senior positions in the wealth management sector, including head of research in Macquarie Bank's wealth management division, chief investment officer at StatePlus, senior consultant at Russell Investment Group, and head of distribution at Alexander Forbes Investments.

For the past two years, Dinham has been consulting independently for various investment managers, wealth managers and research houses.

The super fund has 66,744 members as of June 30, 2025, down from 67,652 the year before, according to the latest set of accounts.

However, average member account balances rose from $47,000 to $51,000 over the period.

Alexander Forbes InvestmentsAustralian Food SuperMacquarie BankMichael SykesRichard DinhamRussell Investment GroupStatePlus

