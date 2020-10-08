Ausbil drops fees on global equities fund

Ausbil Investment Management has dropped the fees on a global equities fund with a sustainability focus by about 30bps.

The Candriam Sustainable Global Equity Fund went from charging 1.05% per year in management costs to about 0.75% per year, effective October 1.

The old 1.05% yearly management cost included a 0.82% management fees, about 0.05% in responsible entity fees and about 0.18% in indirect expenses.

Ausbil has now reduced the management fee to 0.75% per year and removed both the RE fee and normal capped expenses.

The fund holds a portfolio of about 220 stocks, using a quantitative multi-factor based model on the SRI universe.

It has had a good year of performance, returning 7.6% (after fee but before taxes) to the MSCI World (net dividends reinvested)'s 4.82% over the 12 months ending June 30. Returns since December 2002 inception are 0.79% p.a. below the benchmark, factoring in the old fees.