Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

ASX outlines opportunities in listed markets amid IPO slump

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  FRIDAY, 9 MAY 2025   12:09PM

In response to a discussion paper published by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) in February, the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) has outlined several opportunities to spike "global competitiveness" of Australia's listed markets.

ASIC's Australia's evolving capital markets paper noted that although the value of listed entities has doubled over the past decade ($1.58 trillion in 2014 compared to $3.01 trillion in 2024), the market regulator has several concerns, including the recent decline in initial public offerings (IPOs).

Over the past year, the number of IPOs has plummeted, decreasing by nearly 100 listings.

The exchange also lost over $40 billion from some 78 companies leaving the ASX in the 12 months to December 2024.

Responding to the issues raised, the ASX called for a streamlined IPO process by reducing the regulated 'on-risk' period, clarifying regulation around financial forecasts in prospectuses, and reducing the required minimum level of 'free float' for new listings to attract more founder-led companies.

The proposal also suggested a more efficient and accessible corporate bond market for better flexibility and the adjustment of size thresholds for foreign exempt listings.

Further, the ASX is advocating for consideration of dual class share structures in Australian public markets, which aims to mirror similar moves in the UK, Singapore, China and Hong Kong.

"ASX has also recommended further discussion and evaluation of new frameworks to enable more orderly and transparent on-market sell downs by founders," it said.

ASX general manager of listings James Posnett reiterated the listed market remains crucial to the Australian economy and should be tended to with urgency.

"They [the listed markets] provide access to growth capital for our businesses and support the democratisation of wealth creation by opening access to investment opportunities for all types of investors," Posnett said.

"Global competition for new listings has accelerated and while we believe ASX listings will recover from the recent slowdown in the global IPO market, it is an appropriate time to publicly debate how to improve the attractiveness of Australia's listed markets."

Read more: IPOAustralian Securities and Investments CommissionAustralian Securities ExchangeJames Posnett
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASX launches review into shareholder approvals
Wilson AM to launch first monthly LIC strategy
Wilson Asset Management launches Founders Fund
M&A and IPO the 'gamechangers' for 2025: Expert
Swan hits back at Bragg: 'That's wrong of you'
ASX listings dwindle as companies abandon public markets
Industry funds dominate ASX
ASIC updates and reissues RG 121
Australia a 'regional private wealth hotspot': Preqin
Australia sees jump in zombie companies

Editor's Choice

Industry bodies call for delay to Payday Super

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A collective of industry bodies, including Chartered Accountants ANZ and the Financial Advice Association Australia, want the government to push the implementation of Payday Super to July 2028.

Super funds put foot down on Woodside

ELIZA BAVIN
Two of the country's biggest superannuation funds have used their voting power at the Woodside AGM, saying the gas producer has "fallen short" of shareholder expectations.

Former financial adviser charged in alleged $160k super fraud case

ANDREW MCKEAN
Former financial adviser Abdullah Popal has been charged with alleged fraud offences in Sydney's north-west, accused of hoodwinking five individuals out of over $160,000 from their self-managed super funds (SMSFs).

Alvia scoops up majority stake in ice cream cone maker

ANDREW MCKEAN
Alvia Asset Partners has acquired a majority stake in Altimate Foods, Australia's largest ice cream cone manufacturer, in partnership with the company's founding Rizzo family.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Philip Miall

Philip Miall

HEAD OF MULTI-SECTOR PRIVATE DEBT
QIC LIMITED
QIC head of private debt Australia Phil Miall's nearly 30 years' experience covers every corner of the credit market. He shares why active management is critical in the asset class and what he's learned during periods of tumult. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media