Regulatory
ASIC turns up the heat on enforcement
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  THURSDAY, 27 FEB 2020   12:09PM

One year on from a Royal Commission lambasting, ASIC is continuing to increase its efforts to chasten large institutions for misconduct, latest enforcement activity numbers show.

In its latest six monthly report into its enforcement and regulatory work, ASIC has revealed a 52% increase in enforcement investigations involving Australia's largest financial institutions, including the Commonwealth Bank, NAB, Westpac, ANZ and AMP and their subsidiaries since January 2019, just prior to the release of the Commission's final report.

Overall, the corporate regulator's enforcement investigations increased by 10% over the last year, with 316 investigations currently underway across ASIC's full breadth of jurisdiction.

ASIC said the investigations related to directors' and officers' breaches, insider trading and market manipulation, auditor and liquidator breaches, and breaches of licensing obligations, including Australian financial services license obligations.

Additionally, ASIC said it had completed on-site reviews at each of the aforementioned institutions, with ASIC staff spending 216 days and conducting 739 meetings with banking staff at all levels of the major banks and AMP between October 2018 and December 2019.

ASIC emphasised that some, but not all of its recent work had been focused on responding to referrals and case studies from the Royal Commission, such as the recent civil penalty litigation it took against TAL, for allegedly breaching the ASIC Act, Corporations Act and Insurance Contracts Acts in avoiding an income protection claim in 2014.

One case, ASIC said, is currently being considered by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions for potential criminal action, following ASIC's investigation.

Seven of the cases referred to the corporate regulator by Commissioner Kenneth Hayne are still being looked into by the corporate regulator.

"We will continue to put other cases of misconduct before the court, applying our 'Why not litigate?' approach to effectively deter similar, new or emerging forms of misconduct across the financial services sector," ASIC said.

ASIC said it would continue to prioritise taking action on "certain types of misconduct" including misconduct by individuals - particularly criminal conduct - or governance failures at a board or executive level.

ASIC's newfound approach to regulation comes after it copped a lashing from Hayne, who said the regulator needed to adopt a tougher approach.

