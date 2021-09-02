ASIC to watch member shunting to untested super products

ASIC says it will be watching that super funds don't force members of failing MySuper or Choice options to their other products that don't face a performance test.

The first round of the Your Future, Your Super performance only test applied to 80 MySuper products, out of the thousands of superannuation products available to consumers.

From July 2022, trustee-directed products will also face the test. However, "trustee-directed" products definition doesn't include many Choice products, meaning they can't be tested under current legislation.

This leaves about a third of APRA-regulated funds out of the test's remit.

"I'm concerned that there's a potential for poor market behaviour and mis-selling and driving people from tested products into untested products. And there is going to be a fat chunk that potentially will remain always untested," Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) general manager advocacy Melissa Birks told ASIC and APRA at AIST's annual investment conference yesterday.

"...Are you alert to this and what sort of things are ASIC going to be doing in that space to ensure that consumers aren't convinced to move into a product that's untested and potentially poor performing even more than the underperforming fund they may already be in?"

ASIC senior executive leader superannuation Jane Eccleston said recent regulation will help ASIC regulate such behavior.

"Yes, so it is an issue that I think is a good one to talk about, and some of the regulatory reforms I think are really helpful in this respect," she said.

"So, I mentioned design and distribution obligations but we've also got new anti-hawking laws coming into force. And as well there was some recent law about...where the boundaries of providing general advice is. So, to the extent that you're trying to really influence people into a product, there's some real limitations on that," she said.

"I think that all of those developments are quite helpful, but it is something that we'll be actively looking out for..."

Financial Standard is the official media partner of AIST's Super Investment Conference for 2021. Click here to subscribe to AIST's newsletter.