ASIC tells super trustees to improve TMDs

ASIC is calling on superannuation trustees to review and improve the effectiveness of target market determinations (TMD) for their products.

The regulator's request follows a sample review of trustee compliance that found some poor practices.

ASIC reviewed a sample of 55 TMDs prepared by 27 superannuation trustees across the industry, retail, corporate and public sectors for both accumulation and retirement products.

The regulator observed that all the TMDs reviewed by ASIC described target markets, but some trustees demonstrated better insights into their products by defining their intended market using specific parameters.

Employing specific parameters like age, occupation or industry, minimum investment balance for retirement products, and insurance needs make it easier for distributors to determine who products are appropriate for, ASIC said.

However, some others used descriptions of consumer classes that were too broad to be meaningful such as 'those wishing to save for retirement.'

ASIC recommended that trustees clearly define intended target markets against the product and its key attributes. Also, when describing classes of consumers as being 'potentially in the target market,' sufficiently cover the factors indicating product suitability for the relevant consumers.

Additionally, it said to clearly articulate the target market for each product and the differences between the products in TMDs that cover multiple products.

The descriptions of investment sub-markets is another area ASIC identified as needing improvement.

"Over 80% of the TMDs described elements of the submarkets for their investment options, including objectives, risk level and minimum timeframes. However, there were some broad objectives and non-numerical timeframes," ASIC said.

"To be effective, investment sub-markets should be specific and comparable, using quantifiable investment objectives or identifiable benchmarks and commonly adopted measures), with the minimum timeframe for each investment option expressed in years. These elements should be consistent with other documents about the product, such as the product disclosure statement."

While some trustees were found to have adopted consumer-centric review triggers that were specific and comparable over a set period, ASIC noted that some review triggers were too broad and not specific enough to determine when a review of the TMD would be triggered.

"We recommend trustees consider how insights from complying with their member outcomes obligations (the annual outcomes assessment and business performance reviews) are incorporated into their review triggers," ASIC stated.

This entails trustees giving more attention to ongoing review periods as review periods are an additional prompt for trustees to check if their TMDs are still appropriate.

Likewise, ASIC reinforced the importance of regular complaint reporting as it's designed to allow trustees to stay informed about their product and to assess whether the TMD remains appropriate.

ASIC found 82% of the TMDs required distributors to report complaints in periods of three months or less, the remaining had reporting periods of either six or 12 months.

Responding to sample review results, ASIC commissioner Danielle Press said: "We expect all trustees to consider these observations when reviewing their target market determinations. Trustees are strongly encouraged to focus on clarity and specificity to ensure these documents are fit-for-purpose."

"Trustees must not adopt a 'set and forget' approach to their target market determinations. Failure to review them regularly and take corrective action can result in harm if the product is inconsistent with the objectives, financial situation and needs of consumers in the target market.

"ASIC is now focusing on compliance with the design and distribution obligations, and we will move to enforce the obligations where necessary."

ASIC concluded that TMDs are an important requirement for all financial products under the new design and distribution obligations (DDOs). DDOs require firms to design financial products to meet the needs of consumers and to distribute their products in a more targeted manner.

The obligations apply to Choice super products, which can only be acquired by consumers actively choosing their product. They don't apply to MySuper products, defined benefit interests or super products that are no longer for issue or sale.

Meanwhile, as previously reported by Financial Standard, ASIC issued its first DDO stop orders for three companies over deficiencies in their products' TMDs in July.

This marked the first use of its stop order powers under the design and distribution obligations.