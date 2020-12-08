ASIC takes iSignthis to court

ASIC alleges iSignthis breached the Corporations Act by failing to disclose material information in relation to three integration arrangements and failing to tell the ASX that VISA terminated its relationship over suspicious transactions.

The corporate regulator alleges the revenue from the integration arrangements with Corp Destination Pty Ltd, Fcorp Services Ltd and IMMO Servis Group s.r.o. were one-off.

The revenue from the transactions with these customers resulted in iSignthis achieving performance milestones and the allocation of 336,666,667 performance shares of which Karantzis received the majority.

ASIC alleges that iSignthis failed to disclose $3 million in revenue in June 2018 was one-off and non-recurring and had incurred approximately $2.85 million in one-off costs for out-sourcing services from the integration arrangements.

However, iSignthis told the market revenue for one-off or up-front fees accounted for less than 15% of the total revenue in the fourth quarter to 30 June 2018 when it amounted to 75%.

As a result, ASIC also alleges iSignthis chief executive John Karantzis breached his directors' duties and failed to take reasonable steps to ensure the information given to the ASX was not false.

Further to this, the corporate regulator accused iSignthis of failing to disclosure the reasons for VISA terminating its commercial relationship in April 2020, to which VISA said "iSignthis is not operating appropriate programs to manage anti-money laundering and risk."

ASIC is seeking declarations and pecuniary penalties against iSignthis and Karantzis and seeking orders that Karantzis be disqualified from managing corporations.

iSignthis is currently suing the ASX for keeping the company "unlawfully" suspended. It has been suspended from the securities exchange for the past six months.

Following this, iSignthis made a 12.96% "strategic investment" in the National Stock Exchange on February 20, splurging $4. 2 million on a placement at $0.145 a share and appointed Karantzis as its interim chief executive.