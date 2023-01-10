Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC takes action against more greenwashing

BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  TUESDAY, 10 JAN 2023   12:37PM

ASIC has continued its crackdown on greenwashing, having recently fined two more entities over alleged false or misleading statements.

Earlier this month, ASIC announced it fined superannuation trustee Diversa Trustees $13,320.

Diversa is the issuer of superannuation product Cruelty Free Super. Cruelty Free Super is a sub-fund of the Tidswell Master Superannuation Plan.

The regulator said it was concerned that statements on the Cruelty Free Super website "may have been false or misleading by overstating exclusions, otherwise known as investment screens. In these statements, [Cruelty Free Super] claimed to prevent investment in companies involved in 'polluting and carbon intensive activities', 'financing or support of activities which cause environmental and social harm' and 'poor corporate governance'."

ASIC said that while Cruelty Free Super applied some investment screens, they were "more specific and implemented on a more limited basis than [Cruelty Free Super]'s website had suggested."

"ASIC had concerns that the statements made regarding [Cruelty Free Super] were too broad, potentially misleading consumers as to the extent of the investment screening being implemented," said ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court.

"As consumers increasingly look to more sustainable and ethical investing, including via their superannuation, ASIC wants to make sure funds have the evidence to back their claims and are not promising exclusions that they can't guarantee."

ASIC also announced that listed energy company Black Mountain Energy Limited (BME) paid $39,960 to comply with three infringement notices issued by ASIC in relation to concerns about alleged false or misleading sustainability-related statements made to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) between 23 December 2021 and 8 September 2022.

ASIC called BME out over statements in three ASX announcements which claimed that "BME was creating a natural gas development project with 'net-zero carbon emissions'," and "the greenhouse gas emissions associated with Project Valhalla would be net zero."

ASIC was concerned that BME either did not have a reasonable basis to make the representations, or that the representations were factually incorrect.

BME paid the infringement notices on 3 January 2023. Payment of an infringement notice is not an admission of guilt or liability, ASIC noted.

"ASIC issued eight infringement notices for alleged greenwashing in 2022 and has started the year with further action against a listed company," Court said.

"ASIC will continue to closely monitor sustainability claims and take action where we consider representations cannot be substantiated or are factually incorrect."

Read more: ASICCruelty Free SuperASXDiversa TrusteesSarah CourtAustralian Securities ExchangeTidswell Master Superannuation Plan
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AAT upholds AFSL cancellation
ASIC FAR to display adviser QTRP status
Federal Court finds against finfluencer
ASIC takes civil action against Firstmac
Adviser imprisoned for super fraud
ASIC confirms advisers can offer home equity access guidance
Regulator issues interim stop orders
Former fund manager employee permanently banned
AAT overturns ban on former Spaceship chair
Former adviser sees ban reduced

Editor's Choice

Bennelong picks new global chief executive

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Bennelong Funds Management has named John Burke as its new global chief executive.

APAC outperforms despite global sustainable finance retreat

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
Sustainable finance showed global declines across all categories in 2022, however, activity in Asia Pacific remained robust, according to research from Refinitiv.

Australian equities to outperform in 2023: VanEck

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Australian equities are set to battle the bearish storm ahead and outperform global equities this year, according to the fund manager.

CBRE Investment Management appoints APAC research lead

CHLOE WALKER
CBRE Investment Management has welcomed Melbourne-based Sandy Padilla to the role of APAC head of research.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.