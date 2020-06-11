ASIC quietly granted new access to phone taps

While other legislation and regulatory work was delayed as a result of COVID-19, ASIC was recently granted the power to receive intercepted information, such as tapped phone calls.

ASIC cannot tap phones itself or obtain an interception warrant, however, after an update to the Telecommunications (Interception and Access) Act in February this year the regulator can receive intercepted information for the purpose of its investigations.

Prior to this, ASIC could not receive any intercepted information for the purpose of aiding its investigations.

The intercepted material, which may include recorded phone calls, would be obtained by ASIC from agencies that have the power to intercept - the state and federal police, ASIO and anti-corruption bodies.

An ASIC spokesperson explained the regulator can now receive and use intercepted material for the purpose of an investigation by ASIC into a serious offence.

"'Serious offence' is defined under the Telecommunications (Interception and Access) Act 1979 as including various types of criminal offending, including Corporations Act criminal offence provisions prohibiting insider trading, market manipulation, and in the financial services context - false or misleading statements (s1041E), inducing persons to deal (s1041F), and dishonest conduct (1041G)," the spokesperson said.

In response to the passage of laws, law firm Ashurst provided an analysis in April. It clarified that ASIC can now be passed stored communications like voicemails, emails and text messages, metadata and intercepted phone calls.

"ASIC was already able to receive and access (in prescribed circumstances) stored communications and telecommunications data, but could not access or receive intercepted communications," Ashurst said.

The law firm added that it expects the level of cooperation between ASIC and law enforcement agencies, like the federal police, that can intercept phone calls will increase.

ASIC has been working towards getting the power to receive intercepted materials for years, publishing an enforcement review position paper in 2017 which proposed the powers it has now been granted.

In that paper, ASIC said allowing it to receive intercepted material would reflect the regulator's status as a criminal law enforcement agency and allow it to conduct parallel investigations with the Australian Federal Police and other agencies.

ASIC also wanted to avoid any situation where an agency that can intercept information had evidence or corporate offences but could not share that evidence with ASIC.

The new powers were again recommended during the Royal Commission. The Financial Sector Reform (Hayne Royal Commission Response - Stronger Regulators (2019 measures)) Bill 2020 explanatory memorandum outlined why ASIC needed the ability to intercept information.

"The amendments allow interception agencies to provide information about interception warrants or lawfully intercepted information to ASIC for any serious offences that ASIC can investigate," the memorandum said.

"The amendments also allow an ASIC member or staff member to use, record or provide another person with the received information for the purpose of an investigation of a serious offence by ASIC and subsequent reporting or prosecutions."