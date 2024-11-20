Newspaper icon
ASIC narrows in on private market investments

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 NOV 2024   12:25PM

ASIC commissioner Simone Constant said the corporate regulator is focused on driving consistency and transparency around super fund investments in the private market.

"We have an ongoing dialogue with APRA's work around the valuation of unlisted assets held by super funds," Constant said.

"Currently, APRA-regulated super funds allocate around 20% of their portfolios, on average, to private assets. Some funds have announced plans to pull back from this space, but many say they intend to allocate more in the future."

Constant said it was not ASIC's job to lead the discussion on investment allocation, but it does expect that as funds grow their exposure to private markets, they continue to meet their obligations both to members and to the market.

"That includes ensuring that they are acting in the best financial interests of members, that they adhere to all laws and standards of market conduct and integrity, that their investments - whether held directly or through fund managers - are valued appropriately, and that risk is clearly disclosed and communicated to members," Constant said.

"I want to congratulate APRA on their inaugural publication of fund level data on expenditure. This is an important transparency measure that will help ensure trustees are meeting the expectations of members in every dollar they spend."

Constant went on to say that ASIC will embark on a complimentary report on financial reporting and audit surveillance of super funds.

"This is the first financial year that financial reports of super funds were lodged with ASIC, and we plan to ensure that there is a high standard of reporting to build trust and confidence. Ultimately, you can't have good retirement outcomes without good member outcomes," she said.

"You can't have good member services without accountability, transparency and consistency in the way you meet the fair expectations of your members, your customers."

Constant said ASIC would continue to ensure trustees "measure up" to their responsibilities.

"As I look ahead ... I can see that 2025 is going to be another significant one in our superannuation work and in our job in the superannuation system. But we don't want you to wait until then to act. We need you to start improving the systems and processes in your job today," she said.

Read more: ASICAPRAASFA
