ASIC consults on FSCP sittings

ASIC is seeking feedback on how and when the Financial Services and Credit Panel should convene when addressing financial adviser misconduct.

Under the newly released Consultation Paper 359 Update to RG 263 Financial Services and Credit Panel, the corporate regulator seeks comments on the financial impact, effect of competition, and other costs and benefits the FSCP will have on industry participants.

Specifically, ASIC wants to determine when to convene the FSCP's sitting panel. In determining whether ASIC will convene a sitting panel, it will consider as an example, if misconduct is widespread or part of a growing trend, and whether referring the matter to a sitting panel will send an effective and deterrent message to industry.

It is also looking at generally when it should hold hearings of sitting panels via the use of technology, and the timing of the panel publicising its decisions.

Another proposal is how to assess if an adviser is a fit and proper person.

"We must convene a sitting panel where we reasonably believe that a financial adviser is not a fit and proper person to provide personal advice to retail clients in relation to relevant financial products..." the consultation paper reads.

ASIC wants to hear from stakeholders, who have until March 28 to provide a submission.

The passage of the Better Advice Bill gave the FSCP its own legislative functions and powers, which took effect on 1 January 2022, to address financial adviser misconduct.

The panel in February named 31 part-time members who came from various sectors in finance, law, and economics.