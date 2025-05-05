Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC cancels licence of Brite Advisors

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 5 MAY 2025   12:39PM

ASIC has cancelled the Australian financial services licence of Brite Advisors after the now-defunct investment and pension firm failed to compensate a client, triggering a payout under the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR).

The regulator cancelled Brite Advisors' licence on April 29, after the CSLR paid $21,888 to a client who'd won a complaint through the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA).

The firm hadn't complied with AFCA's determination, issued in September last year.

Brite's local licence cancellation comes as its wider operations unravel across several jurisdictions.

The company's Australian entity was placed into court-ordered liquidation in February last year after ASIC investigations found a significant shortfall in client assets.

Court-appointed receivers later identified an estimated US$11.2 million hole in client portfolios, which had been pooled under a custodial structure with inadequate asset segregation.

The receivers are currently seeking court approval for a methodology to distribute the funds back to investors, though distributions aren't expected until later this year.

The company also operated through related entities in the US, UK, and Hong Kong, all of which are now subject to regulatory action or insolvency.

In the US, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged Brite Advisors USA with custody rule breaches and fiduciary failures for directing client assets into accounts controlled by its Australian affiliate, which allegedly used them as collateral to fund the business.

In the UK, Brite's advisory arm was wound up in July last year after the Financial Conduct Authority imposed trading restrictions. Its associated pension provider, PSG SIPP, was later placed into administration, with its client accounts sold to a new provider.

While Brite Advisors' licence is now cancelled, ASIC has required that Brite Advisors remain a member of AFCA for another year. This allows clients to continue using the complaints process.

Under the legislation passed alongside the CSLR's creation, ASIC is obliged to cancel the financial services or credit licence of any firm that fails to pay AFCA-determined compensation later covered by the scheme. The cancellation is automatic and can't be appealed.

Brite Advisors is one of several failed advice and investment firms to lose their licences under this mechanism. ASIC has previously cancelled six other AFS licences and four credit licences after CSLR payments were made.

The CSLR, which began processing claims in April last year, can compensation eligible consumers up to $150,000 if a financial firm fails to comply with an AFCA ruling.

Read more: Brite AdvisorsASICCSLRAFCACompensation Scheme of Last ResortAustralian Financial Complaints AuthoritySECFinancial Conduct Authority
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

UGC's AFCA membership to cease
Coalition targets 'ambitious' goal of 30k advisers
Rest details internal program to reform death benefit processes
UK watchdog to open Australian office
What Labor's second term means for regulators
ASIC streamlines AFSL applications
ASIC bans unlicensed WA adviser
ASX admits CHESS tech staff 'stretched'
AUSIEX to acquire FIIG Securities
Federal Court hammers defunct advice firm with $11m penalty

Editor's Choice

Platinum to lose $1bn mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Platinum Investment Management is set to lose a sizeable institutional mandate at the end of the week.

First Sentier Investors names chief financial officer

ELIZA BAVIN
First Sentier appointed a new chief financial and strategy officer, set to take over the role in late May.

NZ Super recognised for two decades of outperformance

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The New Zealand Superannuation Fund is the world's best-performing sovereign wealth fund over the past 20 years.

Magellan sees $1bn monthly outflows

ELIZA BAVIN
Magellan has sustained another blow, reporting monthly outflows of $1 billion, however its partnership with Vinva Investment Management gave AUM a boost.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Philip Miall

Philip Miall

HEAD OF MULTI-SECTOR PRIVATE DEBT
QIC LIMITED
QIC head of private debt Australia Phil Miall's nearly 30 years' experience covers every corner of the credit market. He shares why active management is critical in the asset class and what he's learned during periods of tumult. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media