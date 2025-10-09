ART private equity lead heads for Middle East

Newspaper icon
BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 9 OCT 2025   2:24PM

Australian Retirement Trust's private equity lead is leaving the superannuation fund to take on a role with an investment fund based in the Middle East.

Adam Murphy, who has been with ART for nearly a decade, declined to name his new employer.

The private equity specialist was promoted to senior portfolio manager and private equity lead just two months ago.

In this role, he oversaw strategy, portfolio management, manager selection, and underwriting for direct and co-investments within the asset owner's private equity portfolio.

Prior to ART, Murphy served as an associate director at AMB Capital Partners and worked as a commercial analyst at both Rio Tinto and Deloitte earlier in his career.

Murphy's relocation to that part of the world comes close on the heels of the recent move by the Future Fund's former investment chief, Ben Samild, to the Mubadala-owned Abu Dhabi Investment Council.

Murphy reported to Elizabeth Kumaru, the general manager of growth assets at ART, following a leadership overhaul in June that saw the exits of Greg Barnes, head of public markets, and Herbert Chang, head of capital markets.

Kumaru, who ran private equity, took on Barnes' responsibilities.

Murphy's departure from ART comes just as another private equity specialist has moved away from the Australian superannuation sector.

Rest Super deputy chief investment officer and private markets head Simon Espo has also quit the local super fund sector to join buyout heavyweight CVC Partners.

Murphy's departure highlights the intensifying competition for private markets talent, with sovereign wealth funds, investment vehicles and private equity firms actively recruiting top-tier specialists from Australia's superannuation funds.

For Australian super funds, it underscores the challenge of retaining elite investment professionals in an increasingly competitive global market.

