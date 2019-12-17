APRA joins in on Westpac scrutiny

APRA has launched a formal investigation into Westpac for possible breaches of the Banking Act.

The prudential regulator said the investigation will focus on the conduct that led to AUSTRAC launching its criminal charges against the bank over an alleged 23 million breaches of anti-money laundering and counter terrorism laws.

APRA said it will also focus on the bank's actions to rectify and remediate the issues after they were identified.

"The investigation will examine whether Westpac, its directors and/or its senior managers breached the Banking Act - including the Banking Executive Accountability Regime (BEAR) - or contravened APRA's prudential standards," the regulator said.

"Given the magnitude and nature of the issues alleged by AUSTRAC, APRA is aiming to ensure that fundamental deficiencies in Westpac's risk management framework are identified and addressed and that Westpac and those responsible are held accountable as appropriate."

In addition, APRA said it will impose an immediate increase in Westpac's capital requirements of $500 million, to reflect the heightened operational risk profile of the bank.

This will bring the total operational risk capital add-ons that Westpac is required to hold to $1 billion, off the back of the increase previously announced by APRA in July this year.

The regulator said it will also initiate an extensive review program focused on the banks risk governance.

"The review program will include risk management, accountability, remuneration and culture. An element of the review will be an examination of the steps Westpac has been taking to strengthen risk governance in recent years, including through its self-assessment," APRA said.

APRA deputy chair John Lonsdale said AUSTRAC's statement of claim in relation to Westpac contains serious allegations that question the prudential standing of Australia's second largest bank.

"While Westpac is financially sound, there are potentially substantial gaps in risk governance that need to be closed," Lonsdale said.

"Given the nature of the matters raised by AUSTRAC, the number of alleged breaches and the period of time over which they occurred, this will necessarily be an extensive and potentially lengthy investigation."

Westpac acknowledged the fresh investigation and said it is committed to cooperating with APRA in all aspects of its investigation and review.

Westpac group chairman Lindsay Maxsted said Westpac has accepted the gravity of the issues presented by AUSTRAC.

"As previously stated, these shortcomings are unacceptable and we are determined to urgently fix these issues and lift our standards," Maxsted said.

"We will provide our full support to APRA through its investigation and review."

The bank added that it has appointed Promontory to undertake an Accountability and Financial Crime Program Review, which is currently underway.

In launching an investigation, APRA is able exercise its legal powers that were strengthened following the 2017 CBA Prudential Inquiry.

The APRA investigation will be conducted simultaneously to AUSTRAC's legal proceedings and the ASIC investigation, with APRA saying the agencies will cooperate with each other as appropriate.