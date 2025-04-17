Analyst promotions: TCorp, Future Fund, CareSuper, Fidante, First Sentier

Newspaper icon
BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 17 APR 2025   2:24PM

The New South Wales government's investment and financial management partner has promoted its manager of infrastructure, real assets, and private markets.

TCorp has confirmed the elevation of Brian To to senior manager within its infrastructure, real assets, and private markets business.

Before joining TCorp four years ago, To was an associate director at the National Australia Bank.

His resume includes around two years as a senior associate at NSW Treasury, as well as roles at CLSA and HSBC.

Meanwhile, another sovereign wealth fund has elevated Sahil Arora to senior investment associate within the credit team.

Arora has been with the $300 billion Future Fund for almost three years, working as an investment analyst.

He previously worked as an analyst in the market supervision division at ASIC, where he covered OTC derivatives surveillance.

Arora began his career with the corporate regulator, initially overseeing strategic intelligence and markets enforcement.

Interestingly, the merger of CareSuper and Spirit Super has seen the exit of Aoife McCarthy, a senior investment analyst who sat with the responsible investment team.

After three years in superannuation, McCarthy has joined Perennial Partners, a boutique fund manager that houses specialist investment teams.

McCarthy will work closely with Damian Cottier who manages the Better Future Trust. The ASX-listed fund invests in companies that address sustainability challenges and avoid the headwinds of the energy transition.

Previously she worked with Sustainalytics in ESG research and sustainable finance in Europe and Asia Pacific.

Over at Fidante Partners, investment analyst Michael Kretchmann has taken on a new role at a Swedish government agency charged with conducting due diligence on funds sitting on the Swedish pension funds platform.

Kretchmann has arrived at FTN Fondtorgsnämnden as a funds analyst, having previously spent eight years at Fidante. He joined the affiliate from Suncorp Group, where he held a similar role.

He also had brief stints at SuperRatings and Wilson Asset Management.

Additionally, Melissa (Haomiao) Liu has started a position as an assistant portfolio manager in short-term investments at First Sentier Investors. Before her three years at First Sentier, Liu worked as a banking consultant at Suncorp Group.

Finally, Isabel Gray announced that she has swapped equities for corporate finance at Barrenjoey.

A principal of the firm, she joined two years ago from E&P Financial Group where she was an associate with the institutional equities team.

