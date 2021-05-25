NEWS
Financial Planning
AMP adds partnered portfolios to MyNorth

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 25 MAY 2021   12:10PM

AMP has launched six new partnered managed portfolios (PMP) with advice practices, bringing the total range to 11.

A total of eight practices have added the six PMPs, which each represent distinct investment offers. Four are managed by Zenith and Mercer.

The range of PMPs includes the first values-based sustainable managed portfolios in the market a portfolio series which combines index and active management.

"Advisers can expect more managed portfolios and innovative retirement solutions to be launched through the MyNorth platform in the coming months," AMP Australia's director of wealth distribution Nicole Mahan said.

"We are committed to making MyNorth the platform of choice for all advisers and their clients."

Western Australia-based advice practice Blueprint Wealth is one of the firms to launch a new PMP and its general manager Greg Major said the portfolios are a quality offering at a competitive price.

"The new managed portfolios provide our clients with access to high-quality funds, expertly managed by Zenith," Major said.

"The portfolios are exceptionally good value, and delivered through MyNorth, which we regard as the pre-eminent wrap in the market."

The launch of the PMPs comes after MyNorth lowered its administration fees by up to 22% for balances above $250,000.

Administration fee caps for individuals are reducing by $400 and for families by $500 per year.

Mahan said the platform fee reductions make MyNorth, which now has $2 billion in assets under management, one of the most competitive in the market.

"We're competing strongly and transparently on price, while continuing to strengthen MyNorth's technology and administrative capabilities," Mahan added.

