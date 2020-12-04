NEWS
Financial Planning
Advisers should service cashed-up investors: FCA
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 4 DEC 2020   12:34PM

A comprehensive study of the UK's retail financial advice industry found that while it is slowly improving, a large gap exists to service consumers sitting on piles of cash.

One of the key takeaways from The Financial Advice Market Review, conducted by the Financial Conduct Authority, is the need for more consumers to invest.

But this is contingent on an advice market that offers a broader range of consumer support services so they have the confidence to invest, the FCA found.

Complaints made about dodgy financial advisers have dropped by more than a quarter (25%), from 2197 in 2016-17 to 1635 in 2019-20.

Some 4.1 million (8%) of UK adults have received financial advice over the study period between 2016 and 2020 (finalised prior to the COVID-19 outbreak) - an increase from 3.1 million (6%) in 2017.

Currently, services available are not always the ideal fit for all mass market consumer needs, the report said, leading to a potential harm and consumers missing out on the opportunity to invest their money and make it work better for them in the longer term.

"Our consumer research found that 54% of UK adults with £10,000 or more of investible assets, around 8.4 million people, did not receive any formal support to help them make investment decisions ... However, we believe that many consumers would benefit from receiving support to help them make investment decisions."

The report also found that advisers are commonly charging a percentage fee based on the size of the investment in terms of initial advice (2.4% on average) and any ongoing service (0.8% per year).

Also, the UK's financial advice industry is slowly becoming more professionalised. Last year, 97.9% of advisers held a valid qualification called the Statement of Professional Standing, a slight increase from 97.5% in 2017.

Robo-advice is deemed to be on the increase. Estimated assets under automated-advice services went up from £400 million in 2016 to £3.2 billion in 2019.

FCA interim executive director of strategy and competition Sheldon Mills said: "Our evaluation has found the advice and guidance market is moving in the right direction, but still has further to go."

"We will play our role to support the market to improve further, in the interest of more consumers. We will use the evidence base this evaluation has given us, along with the responses to our Call for Input on consumer investments, to shape our work to improve the market."

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
