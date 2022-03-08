NEWS
Financial Planning

Advisers can help female clients 'break the bias'

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 8 MAR 2022   12:52PM

While the proportion of women investing is picking up the pace, the number of female investors still lags behind men - but financial advisers can help.

At an International Women's Day event today, BT head of risk strategies and research Kirsty Wymer stated that women tend to allocate to less risky assets, and this may also explain why many women lack confidence when it comes to investing.

"A study by Merrill Lynch and Age Wave found that where 84% of women are confident budgeting, only 52% of women feel confident in managing investments compared to 68% of men," she said.

Fidelity International has also conducted several studies in market when it comes to the financial independence of women.

Its latest study, completed in January this year, found that many women still feel trapped by their financial situation, and lack the confidence or knowledge to break out of their circumstances.

"When asked to define financial independence, the most common answer given by women is having a personal income so you don't have to rely on financial support from others," Fidelity business manager QLD Lauren Jackson said.

"But fewer that one in two (49%) say they feel financially independent - compared with around three in five men (or 58%).

"Interestingly, most women (or seven in 10) are motivated to achieve financial independence, and two in three women say that they would like to take more control of their financial future, but they are not sure what to do from here."

She said this presents a significant opportunity for the finance and investment industry in Australia to step up and do more to support women in this goal.

And while it's great to see how far society has come toward breaking the bias and achieving gender equality, there is still more to be done, BT advice technical and regulatory, senior manager Sarah Conte said.

"With the workplace gender equality agency citing it will take a quarter of a century before we close that gap, I think women have the right to say, 'What more can be done?'" Conte said.

"What more can be done at a societal level, a government level, an employer level and what can women do personally to break the bias and close the gap.

She said financial advisers play an important role in helping their female clients with this.

"As a budget adviser, an investment specialist, and an education partner - all essential components to improving financial literacy and empowering women to make financial decisions," Conte said.

Read more: BTFidelity InternationalInternational Women's DayKirsty WymerMerrill LynchLauren JacksonSarah Conte
