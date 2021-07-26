NEWS
Financial Planning

Advice firm acquires investment consultant

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 26 JUL 2021   12:25PM

A Melbourne-based financial advice firm has acquired a boutique investment consultant for an undisclosed amount.

Wattle Partners has acquired Atchison Consultants after several years of looking for the right partner to help it expand.

The consultancy firm's founder Ken Atchison will stay with the group for the next three years. Wattle Partners directors Jamie Nemtsas and Drew Meredith will become non-executive directors of Atchison.

"There will be no operational changes to the business, with Atchison Consultants to continue operating independently of Wattle Partners," the firms said.

Also Melbourne-based, Atchison was established in 2001 offering asset and investment consulting, research and portfolio construction advice for institutions, foundations, financial advisory firms and other professional investors.

Wattle Partners was founded by Austin Donnelly as Donnelly Money Management in the 1990s. It currently has about 160 clients with 10 staff members.

Meredith said asset consulting groups servicing wealth management firm sometimes lack the understanding of what advisers do and how they can help them run a stronger business that provides better outcomes for clients.

"We are looking through an adviser's lens to see what impact a full-service asset consultant can have on a firm managing other people's capital. It is this approach we will take to fully utilise the skills and knowledge Atchison Consultants bring to the table in our own business, such as building and maintaining model portfolios, APLs, asset allocation, governance and tactical expertise to improve client outcomes," Meredith said.

Nemtsas said the past five years has seen a proliferation of new wealth-focused asset consultants.

"However, some of these groups lack the necessary depth and breadth of knowledge, experience and stability. This creates a real opportunity for well-resourced and experienced asset consulting groups seeking to establish themselves as industry leaders," he said.

