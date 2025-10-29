Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Aberdeen adds emerging markets option for Australian investors

BY RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 OCT 2025   11:54AM

Aberdeen Investments has broadened Australian investors' access to emerging markets, offering opportunities for both income generation and long-term capital growth.

The abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Fund, previously known as abrdn Sustainable Emerging Opportunities Fund, will invest in a concentrated portfolio of around 80 to 100 emerging market listed equities.

It aims to achieve a return after fees exceeding the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a rolling five-year period, and includes holdings such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Samsung Electronics, and Alibaba Group Holding.

The fund will be managed by senior investment director Matt Williams and supported by the Aberdeen global emerging market equity group. The minimum initial investment in the fund is $20,000.

"The goal of our strategy is to deliver a premium and growing income stream for investors across the investment cycle, while observing Aberdeen's well regarded ESG principles. In delivering our targeted outcome, we aim to capitalise on two specific inefficiencies in emerging markets, which are the compounding effects of dividends and undervalued company fundamentals," said Williams.

SG Hiscock & Company will be the exclusive distributor of the fund in the Australian market. SG Hiscock's head of distribution Anthony Cochran said an income focused fund that invests in the emerging world will appeal to Australian investors looking to diversify their equity allocation.

"Matt and the global emerging markets equity team have a solid track record at delivering great returns to investors. We believe this fund will complement many investors' portfolios as they seek to diversify equity exposure across a range of asset classes," said Cochran.

Cochran noted that the fund will attract investors seeking a regular stream of income from their investments without compromising on potential capital growth.

"We recognise that income plays a crucial role in generating significant portions of shareholder returns yet remains an underappreciated aspect in emerging markets. EM companies, in many cases, have the distinct ability to grow while paying attractive dividends," said Williams.

Aberdeen recently terminated three funds including abrdn International Equity Fund, abrdn Multi-Asset Income Fund, and abrdn Multi-Asset Real Return Fund citing declining investor demand.

Read more: Aberdeen InvestmentsSG HiscockCompanyMatt WilliamsAnthony CochranAlibaba Group HoldingESGInternational Equity FundMarkets Equity FundMarkets IndexMulti-Asset Income FundMulti-Asset RealOpportunities FundSamsung ElectronicsTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Clime rebuffs Venture Egg links, media allegations
Igneo Infrastructure Partners expands leadership
Aberdeen to terminate three funds
High-risk super options pay off: Morningstar
Hollywood actors lobby pension fund to dump fossil fuels
Airlie calls time on Concentrated Share Fund
Top companies, chief executives ranked by fund managers
Responsible investing buoyed by instos: RIAA
DWS fined $43m for greenwashing
Australia can lead energy transition, climate investing: Panel

Editor's Choice

Court blocks Merhi from financial services

KARREN VERGARA
Venture Egg financial adviser Ferras Merhi has been banned from working in financial services after ASIC successfully obtained interim restraining orders from the Federal Court.

MLC sets sights on top super funds

ELIZA BAVIN
With the relaunch of the brand officially underway, MLC says its aim is to be one of the three largest super funds in the country.

Canadian pension giant sued over alleged climate failures

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Four young Canadians are suing the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, claiming the fund breached its duty to invest in their interests by failing to protect their retirement savings from climate risk.

Kenya to establish sovereign wealth fund

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Kenya is planning to roll out its first sovereign wealth fund as it looks to safeguard its income derived from oil, gas and minerals mining.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

FEB
12

Chief Economists Forum - Sydney 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Daniel Stojanovski

Daniel Stojanovski

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
In just 13 years, Daniel Stojanovski has risen from summer intern to chief investment officer; a meteoric rise for someone who had a laundry list of career options in mind. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media