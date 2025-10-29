Aberdeen adds emerging markets option for Australian investors

Aberdeen Investments has broadened Australian investors' access to emerging markets, offering opportunities for both income generation and long-term capital growth.

The abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Fund, previously known as abrdn Sustainable Emerging Opportunities Fund, will invest in a concentrated portfolio of around 80 to 100 emerging market listed equities.

It aims to achieve a return after fees exceeding the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a rolling five-year period, and includes holdings such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Samsung Electronics, and Alibaba Group Holding.

The fund will be managed by senior investment director Matt Williams and supported by the Aberdeen global emerging market equity group. The minimum initial investment in the fund is $20,000.

"The goal of our strategy is to deliver a premium and growing income stream for investors across the investment cycle, while observing Aberdeen's well regarded ESG principles. In delivering our targeted outcome, we aim to capitalise on two specific inefficiencies in emerging markets, which are the compounding effects of dividends and undervalued company fundamentals," said Williams.

SG Hiscock & Company will be the exclusive distributor of the fund in the Australian market. SG Hiscock's head of distribution Anthony Cochran said an income focused fund that invests in the emerging world will appeal to Australian investors looking to diversify their equity allocation.

"Matt and the global emerging markets equity team have a solid track record at delivering great returns to investors. We believe this fund will complement many investors' portfolios as they seek to diversify equity exposure across a range of asset classes," said Cochran.

Cochran noted that the fund will attract investors seeking a regular stream of income from their investments without compromising on potential capital growth.

"We recognise that income plays a crucial role in generating significant portions of shareholder returns yet remains an underappreciated aspect in emerging markets. EM companies, in many cases, have the distinct ability to grow while paying attractive dividends," said Williams.

Aberdeen recently terminated three funds including abrdn International Equity Fund, abrdn Multi-Asset Income Fund, and abrdn Multi-Asset Real Return Fund citing declining investor demand.