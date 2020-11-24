Zurich to pay super on parental leave

Employees of Zurich Australia will have access to a new Family Care Policy, including paid leave for all circumstances related to growing their families and continuation of super contributions on unpaid leave.

From December 21, the Family Care Policy will replace Zurich's existing Parental Leave Policy. The policy has been updated to better reflect the insurer's inclusive culture and the reality that everyone's experience is unique.

Birth, adoption, surrogacy, IVF, miscarriage and stillbirth are all covered under the new plan.

Employees who are the primary parent will be entitled to 16 weeks' paid leave. In total, they will be able to request up to two years' leave. Importantly, they will continue to receive superannuation contributions on the unpaid component.

"The introduction of superannuation contributions on unpaid leave supports our commitment to reducing the retirement savings 'super gap' most often experienced by women. These contributions will help drive more equitable outcomes of retirement savings over time," Zurich Life & Investments chief executive Justin Delaney said.

Meanwhile, co-parents can access six weeks' paid leave plus additional unpaid leave.

Employees do not need to meet any tenure requirements to be eligible and personal and long service leave will continue to accrue during unpaid leave for primary parents.

The plan was developed in consultation with Zurich's Women's Innovation Network and PrideZ groups.

"Our new Family Care Policy reflects the many different voices of our diverse workforce, ensuring inclusivity and better supporting the range of family circumstances we see across Australia today," Zurich's head of human resources Sue Maher said.