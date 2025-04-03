Zurich Australia appoints investment chief

Zurich Financial Services has confirmed the promotion of its deputy chief investment officer to chief investment officer.

Yile Chen replaces Mathew Drennan who has served in the role since late 2022.

Drennan was promoted from head of savings and investments, having held that position for four years.

Chen - who has worked with the global insurance giant for nearly six years - will lead an investment team that manages over $7 billion in balance sheet assets across fixed income, credit, equity and direct property.

The new chief investment officer has held several key roles within the insurer's investment team, including interim investment chief and head of securities.

Before joining Zurich, Chen served as a portfolio manager of fixed income and currency at Macquarie Group for nine years, overseeing three portfolios worth $12 billion.

He previously worked as a consultant at AMP Capital Investors and a derivatives adviser at MF Global.

Chen will report to Zurich Australia and New Zealand chief executive Justin Delaney, and APAC regional chief investment officer Matthew Vincent.