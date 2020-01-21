NEWS
Executive Appointments
Zenith bolsters team, hints at expansion
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 21 JAN 2020   12:04PM

A former ARCO Investment Management executive director has been appointed Zenith Investment Partners' first chief operating officer as the firm readies for growth.

Jason Huddy will be Zenith's first chief operating officer - overseeing operational, change and process efficiency across the business.

Huddy was most recently an executive director at ARCO, a role he left in July 2019.

Huddy worked at Macquarie in business development and management roles across its investment management, professional series and wrap platform businesses from 1994 to 2011.

He then moved to National Australia Bank's debt markets and asset management businesses before joining ARCO.

"We're long-term believers in the value of financial advice and quality investment management," Zenith chief executive David Wright said.

"As such, we're committed to further expanding our service offering to advisers and are very pleased to have secured a person of Jason's calibre and broad industry experience to support our team and business on this path."

Zenith's business development team has also received a boost with the appointments of Ross Cassidy and Berit Deagan to business development manager roles.

"2019 was an extremely busy and rewarding year for Zenith. In addition to further investing in our research and consulting services, we grew our range of both customised and public menu managed accounts for advisers on a number of leading platforms and expanded into the New Zealand market through the purchase of FundSource," Wright added.

"We concluded the year by formalising our strategic partnership with Five V Capital to further support our growth plans."

Zenith head of sales John Nicoll said: "We continue to see opportunities to better support advisers across the country as they adopt managed account solutions for their clients and seek to partner with an established service provider to do so."

Read more: Zenith Investment PartnersARCO Investment ManagementJason HuddyDavid WrightBerit DeaganJohn NicollMacquarieNational Australia BankRoss Cassidy
VIEW COMMENTS
