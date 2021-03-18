NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
WTW wins mandate from NZ government super fund
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 18 MAR 2021   12:32PM

Willis Towers Watson has been appointed to review the New Zealand Government Superannuation Fund Authority (NZ GSFA).

Under this appointment, WTW will assess NZ GSFA's investment approach to determine how effectively and efficiently it is performing its functions.

It is a review that occurs once every five years.

This time an element of the review will include evaluating the fund's ethical investment approach and framework in the context of international best practice standards.

"This includes consideration of how the Authority is taking account of and reporting on climate change," WTW global head of governance consulting Tim Mitchell said.

The review will also address the legislative requirements under the Government Superannuation Fund Act in terms of assessing the GSFA's statements of investment policies, standards and procedures for their appropriateness and compliance.

The final report will have to be delivered to New Zealand Treasury by mid-May this year.

"Following the Treasury's Request for Proposal to execute the one-in-five-year statutory review of the GSFA, the Minister of Finance has approved the appointment of Willis Towers Watson to conduct the review," New Zealand Treasury said in a statement.

"The Treasury conducted a thorough evaluation process which considered a number of high-quality proposals."

Read more: Willis Towers WatsonWTWNew Zealand TreasuryNew Zealand Government Superannuation Fund Authority NZ GSFAGovernment Superannuation Fund ActTim Mitchell
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Aon, WTW merger will reduce competition: ACCC
Actuaries Institute names new president
Australia sweeps pension market rankings
WTW names new head of retirement
WTW appoints Australia segment head
WTW calls for more investment in China
Should remote employees be paid less?
Franklin Templeton shuffles distribution team
Culture creates better outcomes: Research
Rice Warner hires fintech, product data lead
Editor's Choice
Frontier hires from Cbus
KANIKA SOOD
Frontier has hired a senior portfolio manager from Cbus to lead its alternatives and derivatives team.
AMP Capital fights for fund
ELIZA BAVIN
AMP Capital is not giving up in the fight to keep its $5 billion AMP Capital Diversified Property Fund (ADPF), despite an independent board committee recommending the takeover proposal from Dexus.
eToro combines with SPAC, plans to list
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Investment platform eToro has entered a business combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and revealed plans to list on the NASDAQ.
IOOF firms abandon ship
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Four IOOF financial advice firms have joined Count Financial ahead of the MLC acquisition, with one firm saying it was seeking a licensee without "hidden agendas".
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Swen Werner
Managing Director
State Street Global Markets
Marko Milek
Head of Data and Analytics APAC, Managing Director, State Street Alpha, Singapore
State Street Global Markets
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
23
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
MAR
25
Technical Services Forum 
MAY
5
Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Mandy Mannix
GENERAL MANAGER, ASSET MANAGEMENT DISTRIBUTION
MLC ASSET MANAGEMENT
With enough hard work and determination, and a dash of help from those around you, you can achieve anything. It's what we all learn in our younger years but is personified in MLC general manager, asset management distribution, Mandy Mannix. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something EEspRj7V