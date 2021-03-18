WTW wins mandate from NZ government super fund

Willis Towers Watson has been appointed to review the New Zealand Government Superannuation Fund Authority (NZ GSFA).

Under this appointment, WTW will assess NZ GSFA's investment approach to determine how effectively and efficiently it is performing its functions.

It is a review that occurs once every five years.

This time an element of the review will include evaluating the fund's ethical investment approach and framework in the context of international best practice standards.

"This includes consideration of how the Authority is taking account of and reporting on climate change," WTW global head of governance consulting Tim Mitchell said.

The review will also address the legislative requirements under the Government Superannuation Fund Act in terms of assessing the GSFA's statements of investment policies, standards and procedures for their appropriateness and compliance.

The final report will have to be delivered to New Zealand Treasury by mid-May this year.

"Following the Treasury's Request for Proposal to execute the one-in-five-year statutory review of the GSFA, the Minister of Finance has approved the appointment of Willis Towers Watson to conduct the review," New Zealand Treasury said in a statement.

"The Treasury conducted a thorough evaluation process which considered a number of high-quality proposals."