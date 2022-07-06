Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

WTW appoints head of due diligence, and private equity Australasia M&A

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 JUL 2022   12:10PM

Willis Towers Watson named Sarah Pendred as its head of due diligence and private equity for Australasia within its mergers and acquisitions practice.

Pendred will take up the role on July 11 and report to WTW director Steve Torresan.

She will be based in Melbourne and work within mergers and acquisitions financial lines practice, focusing on the assessment of operational risk and liability for companies targeted by M&A activity to drive optimal outcomes.

Torresan said Pendred joins at a time where there are unprecedented levels of M&A deal activity and will add immeasurable value to WTW's clients.

"Sarah's remit will also encompass private equity and she will play a key role in further building WTW's private equity capabilities," he explained.

"Through such activities as insurance due diligence, integration and 100-day plans, Sarah will assist private equity clients throughout their investment lifecycle and develop the very best risk mitigation and management strategies for their portfolios."

Pendred joins from Marsh McLennan where she most recently held the role of head of due diligence for private equity and M&A service since April 2020.

Throughout her career she has worked on a range of transactions related to mergers, acquisitions, divestments, public-private partnerships and project financing.

Torresan added: "Along with her experience in due diligence, Sarah has considerable experience in general broking across a number of industries, including real estate, manufacturing, transport and logistics, retail, energy and power, and healthcare."

