Investment
Worst investment ideas revealed: ARK
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 22 OCT 2020   12:14PM

The research team behind ARK Invest have released a new 'bad ideas report', revealing the industries they believe investors should avoid.

Top of the list of bad ideas was physical bank branches, as the ARK researchers think consumer banking will shift to digital and mobile and banks that have invested too much in physical locations could be set to lose out.

Digital-only banks are poised to take market share away from the big banks globally, especially because the cost of acquiring a customer is so much lower for a digital-only bank. ARK estimates some digital wallets invest only US $20 to acquire each new customer.

"In our view, the 77,000+ bank branches in the US represent an untenable commitment to acquire customers for roughly $1000 on average and monetise them," the report said.

It's also bad news for brick and mortar retail, according to ARK, which the report named as the second bad investment idea.

The researchers said COVID-19 has accelerated the shift to e-commerce, and experiments companies like Amazon are currently conducting with autonomous delivery could make shopping online even cheaper and more convenient.

"In our view, companies with large retail real estate footprints will continue to suffer from a decline in foot traffic," ARK said.

"We believe the brick and mortar retail apocalypse will continue to impact both equity and fixed income holders. ARK estimates that roughly $2 trillion in enterprise value is at risk in the public equity markets across the retail categories with heavy real estate footprints, as shown below."

Next on the list of bad ideas was linear TV, which refers to real-time traditional programming. This industry has been disrupted by streaming services like Netflix.

"As a result, viewers have begun to "cut the cord", cancelling their linear TV services at an accelerating rate during the last few years. Without sports, the pace of cord cutting intensified during the pandemic," ARK said.

Freight rail, perhaps surprisingly, also made ARK's list of bad ideas. The researchers think that autonomous electric trucks will compete cost-effectively with freight rail and offer a more convenient service.

If this is true, in the US alone $400 billion of assets could be at risk.

ARK also believes that traditional transport - cars, buses and planes - could be history with robo-taxis taking over.

"If robo-taxis become the dominant form of urban transit, ARK expects US auto sales to drop from 17 million units today to roughly 10 million by the end of the decade," ARK said.

In the US, ARK estimates robo-taxis will put US $8 trillion of public equity at risk.

"Based on our research, also to decline is passenger air traffic. Robo-taxis should offer more cost-effective and convenient door-to-door service alternatives to 1-3 hour flights, particularly when accounting for the drive to and from airports and the hassle of airport security lines," the report said.

"As a result, on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, ARK expects short-haul flight operators to suffer another blow, losing roughly 27%, or $28 billion, in revenues."

Future Fund asked to table detailed fee spend
KANIKA SOOD
At the budget estimates this morning, the Future Fund was asked to provide its fee spend by each asset class, instead of the total-portfolio figure it usually reports.
IFM Investors executive director departs
KANIKA SOOD
IFM Investors' head of Australia, global relationships group has left a year after joining in the newly-created role.
AllianceBernstein hires two ESG leaders
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
AllianceBernstein has made two executive appointments with a responsible investment focus.
Aware Super shakes up SRI option
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Aware Super has tightened the screens on its socially responsible investment (SRI) option as the $97 billion fund beefs up its ESG credentials, reshuffling investment mandates in the process.
