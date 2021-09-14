NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Whitehelm Capital sells to German manager

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 14 SEP 2021   11:58AM

Infrastructure boutique Whitehelm Capital has been acquired by PATRIZIA, with Challenger's Fidante set to get $50 million for its 30% stake in Whitehelm.

PATRIZIA has entered a share purchase plan to acquire the entire issued share capital of Whitehelm. So far, Whitehelm has been owned 70% by its staff and 30% by Challenger's multi-boutique business Fidante Partners.

PATRIZIA said its total initial purchase price is EUR 67 million paid in cash and company treasury shares. Challenger's share of the sale price is in cash.

Challenger expects to record a roughly $44 million gain on sale while derecognise $5 billion of funds under management. CGF said its funds management business's earnings expectations remain unchanged after the sale.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

For up to two years after completion, Fidante will provide ongoing administration and distribution services to Whitehelm under its new owner.

"The sale will deliver value to Challenger's shareholders whilst ensuring continuity for Whitehelm's clients and business operations," Challenger chief executive funds management Nick Hamilton said.

"Through our market-leading multi-boutique business, Fidante Partners, we seek to build longstanding relationships and benefit from their long-term growth.

"While it is not our strategy to sell our interest in our boutique partners, PATRIZIA's offer provided a unique and compelling opportunity for Challenger to deliver value for shareholders," he said, adding Fidante has a strong pipeline of future boutique opportunities.

The Whitehelm acquisition triples PATRIZIA's infrastructure AUM to about EUR 5 billion, broadens its footprint in Asia Pacific and accelerates its goal to have net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, the firm said.

PATRIZIA is aiming for a mid-term goal of segment to EUR 15 billion to EUR 20 billion in the segment.

Whitehelm employs about 60 investment staff and was set up in 2014 Challenger and Access Capital Advisers merged their infrastructure operations.

"We are really excited about partnering with PATRIZIA. They represent a perfect cultural and strategic fit and will enable us to expand our client reach especially in Europe, providing access to their extensive client base," Whitehelm chief executive Graham Matthews said.

The transaction is expected to close in first quarter next year.

Whitehelm was advised by Berkshire Global Investors on the sale.

Read more: ChallengerPATRIZIAWhitehelm CapitalFidante Partners
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Boutique bolsters ESG team
Older Australians overlooking age care costs
New equality push in investments
Challenger chief executive to step down
New shareholder at Challenger
WaveStone co-founder retires
Alphinity adds to global equities team
Fidante readies new boutique
Index fund tops risk-adjusted rankings
UBS AM chief steps down

Editor's Choice

Pension fund backs Aussie insurance distributor

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:34PM
A major Canadian pension fund has taken a 33.4% stake in the Greenstone, the Sydney-based distributor of several retail insurance brands.

NZ Super Fund delivers 30%

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:14PM
The New Zealand Super Fund continues to outperform Australian MySuper funds, posting its a best-ever return of 29.6%.

Verve Super taps investors for $2.6m raise

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:11PM
The start-up superannuation fund has raised $2.6 million, with Carol Schwartz coming on board as one of the investors.

HESTA to support young women in financial services

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:56AM
The $64 billion industry fund has partnered with Girls of Impact to encourage young women to consider careers in financial services where women are historically underrepresented.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Megan Beer

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AMP LIFE LIMITED
In balancing facts and figures to make all-important decisions to lead Resolution Life and AMP Life, chief executive Megan Beer is guided by a force that is often overlooked - the human spirit. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.