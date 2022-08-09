What the QAR should focus on: MLC Life

MLC Life Insurance has said the Quality of Advice Review (QAR) should focus on how to ensure Australians can access financial advice, regardless of their wealth.

Ahead of Michelle Levy's draft report due later this month, MLC Life said it believes all options should be considered to make advice more affordable for those that receive it, and more cost-effective for those that provide it.

MLC Life general manager for retail distribution partnerships Michael Downey said successive and ongoing regulation of risk advice is leaving too many Australians without protection, and therefore vulnerable to life events.

"Extensive research shows unequivocally that people have greater peace of mind when they receive quality, life-long, financial advice. But after years of inordinate regulation, however well intentioned, we are haemorrhaging advisers who provide critical advice to clients in their time of need. The trend is not sustainable," he explained.

"Unless we take steps to reduce the cost of advice, I have a real fear that only the wealthiest Australians will be able to afford to see an adviser. That means fewer people will have appropriate life insurance protection for their needs and they will fall through the cracks. Where is the fairness in that outcome?"

In 2019, MLC Life conducted benchmarking research into the cost of advice. It found that unless advisers can remove 20-25% of the current cost base for each business, advice will not be profitable. In simple cases, it can take a risk adviser 10 hours to prepare life insurance advice for a client, while more complex cases can take up to 15.

In terms of what it's hoping to see come out of the review, MLC Life said there should be consumer choice in how to pay for advice.

"To have a sustainable advice sector, commissions must continue to remain an option that supports everyday Australians having access to much-needed financial advice during key life moments. This includes maintaining the Life Insurance Framework," it said.

Scaled advice tailored to specific customer needs is also required, it said.

"For life insurance, this could be as simple as a life cover assessment that may or may not include a product recommendation. Despite consumers calling out for this style of advice, current regulation and guidance makes this difficult in practice, with often the only options provided being costly full, holistic personal advice or no advice/support at all," MLC Life said.

As many have lobbied for some time, advice should be tax deductible, it said.

"The cost of obtaining personal financial advice should be tax deductible, to increase affordability and accessibility. It may be appropriate to target this assistance to ensure it has the effect of enabling those who cannot currently afford advice, rather than subsidising those who already pay for financial advice," MLC Life said.

And, finally, greater use of technology should be encouraged to decrease costs and increase efficiency.

"Legislation and regulatory practice should support innovation and enable technology to provide solutions to industry challenges. Digital solutions, which aim to address the complexities of the advice process, deliver cost-effective compliant advice journeys, that are adviser-led, technology driven and supported by regulator and industry stakeholders," the insurer said.

Downey said it must be about doing what's right for customers and advisers, which means ensuring more advice, not less.

"The recommendations we have put forward to Michelle Levy and her team are reasonable and we look forward to working closely with them over the coming months to ensure a positive outcome for all Australians," he said.