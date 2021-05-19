NEWS
Superannuation

What COVID-19 did to super brand

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 MAY 2021   4:24PM

The government's early release of superannuation program hurt superannuation as a category brand, according to Campaign Edge creative director Dee Madigan.

Taking to the stage at Conference of Major Superannuation Funds, Madigan theorised that the early release of super response to COVID-19 might have not just hurt super fund's funds under management, but the brand reputation of super itself.

"Super was sacrosanct then we had the early release program. What happened after that? It's raid super for domestic violence victims, raid super to buy a house," Madigan said.

Madigan said that to combat this harm, the super industry needs to identify an "enemy" to educate the public on why super is needed and why its safety is under attack.

While Madigan did name Liberal MP Tim Wilson as someone attacking super, and especially industry super, she said it was essential that the discussion does not become an idealogical one - "because then you lose middle-Australia".

UniSuper chief strategy and marketing officer Anand Thomas agreed with Madigan that funds need to shake up how they communicate.

"If I look at all the messaging that all of us, across the industry, go out to our members with - it's the same thing," he said.

"It's low fees, high returns. It's the same thing... Low fees and high returns effectively become your ticket to the game, all of us need to consider what we can do to differentiate ourselves."

During COVID-19, Thomas said, the higher education sector was deeply impacted - mostly by the lack of international students in Australian universities.

With members going through redundancies, the fund experienced a 54% increase in call volumes to its contact centre.

As part of its response, UniSuper produced webcasts for members, and one focused on redeployment and retrenchment had 5000 attendees.

When asked how to achieve that kind of member engagement, Thomas' said: "Make sure the content is relevant".

He urged funds to put effort into researching what members care about or are worried about and to produce fresh content.

Madigan said the industry super sector had been slow in realising that the funds are competing against each other.

"The way to [differentiate a super fund brand] is not to do what the banks do and pretend you're the customer's friend but provide value," Madigan said.

She said members don't open their letters from super funds because there's "three pages of text", a lot of it is hard to understand and people don't really know why they should care.

"Assume that the people out there don't care about you," was her blunt advice on the approach funds should take to build engagement.

Financial Standard is the official media partner of the Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 2021.

Read more: Campaign EdgeDee MadiganUniSuperConference of Major Superannuation FundsAnand ThomasTim Wilson
