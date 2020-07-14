NEWS
Executive Appointments
Westpac names chief financial officer
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 14 JUL 2020   8:28AM

Westpac has today announced a new chief financial officer, hiring from KPMG.

Westpac chief executive Peter King announced Michael Rowland will be taking on the position, subject to regulatory approval.

King said Rowland brings deep experience across the financial services industry having held senior positions at KPMG, ANZ and ING Australia.

"Michael's experience is broad across both chief financial officer and business leadership roles," King said.

"In particular, Michael's expertise in business restricting, delivering sustainable productivity and revenue programs and in disciplined financial management will be an important contributor to making Westpac a simpler and stronger bank."

Rowland was most recently partner in management consulting at KPMG, a role he has held since 2014.

Prior to that he held a number of senior executive positions at  ANZ from 1999 to 2013, namely the chief financial officer title in a number of departments including banking, wealth, New Zealand and personal financial services.

He was also the chief executive Pacific and managing director mortgaged and general manager transformation, during his time there.

Following the creation of the ANZ/ING joint venture in 2002, Rowland was ING Australia's chief financial officer until 2004, where he was responsible for managing all aspects of the finance function including investor relations and analyst presentations, as well as driving major cost and revenue initiatives.

Before joining ANZ, Rowland was financial director at AMRAD Corporation, playing a major role in preparing the company for listing on the ASX in 1996.

"I am delighted Westpac has attracted someone of Michael's caliber," King said.

Gary Thursby, who has been acting chief financial officer since December last year will continue acting in the role until Rowland joins Westpac later in the year.

Editor's Choice
Pendal winds back fees
KANIKA SOOD
Pendal Group has made year-long fee cuts on two funds, as it sees the Reserve Bank of Australia holding the cash rate at the record-low of 0.25%.
AMP hit with credit downgrade
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Standard & Poor's has downgraded AMP Limited's credit rating from BBB+ to BBB, with all AMP Group entities on CreditWatch with negative implications.
ME Bank chief resigns
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
ME Bank chief executive Jamie McPhee has resigned after weathering scrutiny over the bank's adjusting of redraw facilities for mortgage customers and its relationship with the industry funds that own it.
Super fund satisfaction mixed, SMSFs unhappy
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
At a time when many Australians are engaging directly with their superannuation fund for the first time, member satisfaction appears mixed, with two separate surveys producing some opposing views.
