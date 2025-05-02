Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Wealth managers' recovery looks promising: Research

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 2 MAY 2025   12:37PM

AMP, Insignia Financial and Challenger are poised to benefit from improved flows, lighter regulation and emerging longevity solutions despite the market volatility, analysis from Morgan Stanley shows.

AMP's flow momentum is set to continue, combined with potential for further cost-outs in the superannuation and investment division, a new analyst note states, adding the firm has differentiated its North platform by offering MyNorth Lifetime products, blending accumulation/ super with a retirement income solution.

As a more focused wealth and bank operator, AMP is now starting to deliver, the research said, thanks to platforms seeing some inflows, super outflows improving, margin pressure easing and the development of retirement income capabilities.

Morgan Stanley said AMP comes the closest to executing on the "retirement ecosystem mindset" but forecasts that lower bank volumes and more expensive deposit funding mix will drive a -6% FY25 earnings cut.

For Insignia, analysts believe there is longer-term potential for a turnaround as the firm seeks to establish a profitable footprint in the wealth landscape vacated by the banks.

"Equally, we think returning Insignia to net inflows will be a multi-year story, as will be the cost optimisation," analysts said.

"Integration of the MLC and ex-ANZ Advice business and resolving legacy issues is proving to be more complex and expensive than initially expected, leading to large below-the-line cash outflows in the near term."

As competition in the platform's superannuation and wrap space heats up, Morgan Stanley notes that Insignia's market share is falling.

"Wealth market is undergoing significant change with declining adviser numbers and incumbent platforms losing market share to specialist platforms," it said.

Challenger, meanwhile, stands out for its life insurance-led business model and longevity growth options. But the wealth manager "needs to lift returns."

Morgan Stanley said Challenger has yet to deliver on its full potential of building solutions for its clients to drive sales.

For example, its March quarter annuity net book growth was 1% lower than Morgan Stanley's estimates and the total life book growth was negative, though longer duration sales were stronger. APRA's upcoming capital review could also help Challenger, analysts said, as will its desire to expand into private credit.

"Retirement income opportunity may broaden if structure of super is reviewed, but we think CGF needs to have broader product offerings to capture this," the note said.

"Funds management business has relatively solid flows vs. asset manager peers and presents a diversification option for CGF, but needs to become a larger part of the group earnings mix."

Read more: Morgan StanleyChallengerRetirementInsignia FinancialCGFNorthAPRAex-ANZ AdviceMLCMyNorth Lifetime
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Challenger posts mixed Q3 FY25 result
KKR, Capital Group debut first public-private investment products
Adviser numbers jump in March quarter: Rainmaker
Future Group confirms more mergers ahead, undertakes review
Insignia Financial trims $5bn off FUM
Insignia gives PE firms more time to devise deal
AMP shareholders approve executive pay
Which fund managers are making the most from investor fees?
Cybercriminals attack major super funds
Smaller super funds unfairly burdened by regulatory levy model: CPA

Editor's Choice

CFS allots Martin Currie two mandates

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
Colonial First State (CFS) has mandated Martin Currie to oversee two options in its multi-manager single-sector strategy.

No US recession priced in yet: UniSuper

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:25PM
Despite rising uncertainty and market volatility, the market isn't actually priced for a recession just yet, says UniSuper head of fixed interest David Colosimo.

ASIC bans unlicensed WA adviser

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:09PM
ASIC has made an order to permanently ban a Western Australia based financial adviser.

The top Australian small-cap fund, year after year

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:50PM
The Ophir Opportunities Fund has outperformed every rival in its category, topping the Australian small-cap fund rankings across all timeframes, according to the latest Mercer investment survey.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Philip Miall

Philip Miall

HEAD OF MULTI-SECTOR PRIVATE DEBT
QIC LIMITED
QIC head of private debt Australia Phil Miall's nearly 30 years' experience covers every corner of the credit market. He shares why active management is critical in the asset class and what he's learned during periods of tumult. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media