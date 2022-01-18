NEWS
Economics

Water, water everywhere but nothing to drink

BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  TUESDAY, 18 JAN 2022   10:53AM

Another two covid years over, a new one's just begun.

Although still not proved beyond the shadow of a doubt, since the first bat flapped its covid wings in Wuhan (China), it has gone through several mutations - most notably, Alpha, Delta and now Omicron - each bringing fresh challenges and fiscal and monetary and social responses.

The year 2020 brought lockdowns and social restrictions that, in turn, sent many (if not most) global economies into a deep recession. The year 2021 brought a recovery as government and central bank largesse succeeded in keeping incomes and businesses afloat. Gains in most major equity markets around the world attest to this - the S&P 500 index ended the year 2021 up 26.9%; the Stoxx-50 index by 21.0%; the FTSE-100 index rose by 14.3%; the All Ordinaries index by 13.6%, and; the Nikkei-225 index by 4.9%.

All up, they were all up, notwithstanding reduced and/or the "threat" of lessened government spending and easing central bank policy accommodation.

To be sure, governments around the world couldn't spend their way into a recovery forever without hitting some sort of a roadblock -interest rates on their borrowings to shore up their domestic economies would go up. And interest rates have risen.

The yield on ten-year bonds in most major economies rose in 2021 and have continued to track higher in the early days of the New Year.

This would have been a positive indication that aggressive fiscal and monetary policy counter-pandemic measures have succeeded. Indeed, along with easing social restrictions and the re-opening of businesses due to increased vaccinations, they have.

But it opened another Pandora's Box where supply failed to catch up with the unleashing of pent-up demand, sending inflation higher.

The Omicron variant that reared its infectious head towards the end of 2021 has worsened the bottleneck in the supply chain.

This time, we find empty shelves at the supermarkets. Not because consumers have so much money to spend them on but more because covid has infected workers working mines to dig up raw materials factories need to produce the components necessary to manufacture widgets; the people to transport them, and those that load "toilet papers" onto supermarket shelves.

Heck, even covid testing sites in Australia (for one) were closed as numerous staff became infected and were either on their sickbeds and/or required to isolate.

While government and central bank largesse may have succeeded in moderating the impact of the pandemic on jobs and incomes and spending, an additional trillion dollars plus wouldn't be able to make sick workers get up and mine, manufacture, distribute and load shelves.

Not to mention, the impact this is having on the balance between supply and demand, that we now are all experiencing in terms of dearer prices for goods and services.

As such, it comes as no surprise that economic forecasters are predicting a slowdown in the global economy this year.

Sure, governments around the globe could again do what they did in 2020 and 2021 - throw money at the problem. But this time is different.

Throwing more money to shore up economic activity only makes the fire of inflation burn even more. Then again, not doing so to tame escalating price increases risks sending employment and incomes and profits and economic growth and investment fortunes on the reverse.

Health truly is wealth.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

