Waste key to economic recovery: CSIRO

The CSIRO has published a roadmap to economic recovery finding innovation in Australia's waste management space could triple job creation.

The National Circular Economy Roadmap suggested the key strategy for creating jobs and reclaiming billions in economic value could come form plastic, glass and tyres currently going into landfill.

The CSIRO said innovation in this space is crucial to realising Australia's largest economic gains, which will come from designing new products and materials, including through advanced manufacturing, and in embracing new business models that will create domestic and export markets for waste streams.

"This could more than triple job creation from resource recovery in Australia, where the recycling sector currently generates 9.2 jobs per 10,000 tonnes of waste, compared with only 2.8 jobs for the same amount of waste sent to landfill," the CSIRO said.

"Increasing Australia's recovery rate by just 5% would add an estimated $1 billion to GDP."

The report suggested the Australian Government's ban on the export of waste last year created an opportunity for a new circular economy strategy that turns landfill into economic returns.

CSIRO chief executive Larry Marshall said science and technology can drive Australia's next wave of economic opportunities.

"Australia is among the world's best in advanced manufacturing and environmental research, and that unique science can turn industry and environment into partners by making sustainability profitable," Marshall said.

"Science can transform our economy into a circular one that renews and reuses what we previously discarded, and indeed a virtuous circle that creates higher paid jobs, advances new Australian technology, and protects our environment."

Project leader Heinz Schandl said the roadmap was commissioned by the Federal Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources and developed in collaboration with 83 industry, research and government partners to shape a circular economy strategy for Australia to address fundamental environmental issues and foster regional employment.

"Our traditional 'take-make-dispose' consumption pattern is hitting two walls: ever-more-expensive primary materials, and ever-more-unacceptable ways of dealing with waste," Schandl said.

"The global pandemic has disrupted global supply chains which challenges Australia to be self-sufficient with sovereign manufacturing capability."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.