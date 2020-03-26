Warakirri taps former Franklin Templeton executive

Warakirri Asset Management has bolstered its leadership with the appointment of a former Franklin Templeton executive to a lead product role.

Joe Marassa has been appointed to the firm's newly created head of marketing and product position, with the former Franklin Templeton head of marketing set to report to Warakirri managing director Jim McKay.

Marassa's new role will see him assume responsibility for the firm's marketing, product and digital strategies as it seeks to meet its growth ambitions.

McKay said the firm was pleased to add the Marassa to its leadership team.

"We are delighted that Joe has joined Warakirri. It's an exciting time of rapid growth and development at Warakirri and his wealth of experience in asset management and financial services more broadly will be vital to assist drive our growth ambitions," McKay said.

"Joe's experience spans a wide range of asset classes and investment vehicles across the retail, wholesale and institutional channels.

"He also has a proven track record of growing brands and executing effective marketing and product strategies for several funds management businesses."

Marassa said he was "absolutely thrilled" to join the firm, and called his new role a "greenfield opportunity".

"The organisation is undergoing transformational change and it's an exciting time to build the Warakirri brand," Marassa said.

Marassa spent almost eight years at Franklin Templeton, having earlier carved out a career with Colonial First State, CBA and ING Investment Management where he served as head of distribution services, director of marketing and channel management and head of institutional marketing.