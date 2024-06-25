Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Vision Super in hot water over coal investment

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 25 JUN 2024   12:14PM

Vision Super has found itself in hot water after analysis revealed it has purchased $2.2 million worth of Whitehaven Coal stocks after walking back its fossil fuel exclusion policy last year.

The super fund changed its environmental, social and governance policy, removing its revenue-based coal, oil and gas investment restrictions and replacing them with a "carbon budget framework".

Market Forces analysis revealed Vision Super's default investment option has since picked up investment exposure to Whitehaven.

"Vision Super must explain to its members why their retirement savings are once again invested in Whitehaven Coal, one of Australia's worst climate wreckers," Market Forces superannuation funds campaigner Brett Morgan said.

"By scrapping its coal exclusion policy, Vision Super is out of step with member expectations as many super funds are dumping all investments in thermal coal.

"It's alarming that Vision Super has withdrawn its thermal coal exclusion policy after previously demonstrating climate leadership."

To complicate matters, Vision Super is set to merge with Active Super in March 2025, with the latter found guilty of greenwashing earlier this month with its investment in Whitehaven Coal being one of investments scrutinised.

In addition, Whitehaven recently purchased two of BHP's metallurgical coal mines, claiming this would transform the company into a metallurgical coal producer. The miner also has six coal mine expansion plans ongoing.

In the financial year 2023, Whitehaven generated more than 90% of its revenue from thermal coal but said this purchase would see that drop to 30%.

"Whitehaven will try every dirty trick in the book to keep expanding coal production and deserves no financial support from any super fund serious about ensuring a stable climate and retirement for members," Morgan said.

"Members are crying out for all super funds to dump all coal for good."

Read more: Vision SuperWhitehaven CoalMarket ForcesBrett MorganActive Super
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Active Super found guilty of greenwashing
Vision Super chair departs
Active Super, Vision Super finally sign transfer deed
Best default super funds revealed
Super fund satisfaction improves: Roy Morgan
Morningstar cops greenwashing fine
ASIC to crack down on superannuation misconduct
legalsuper appoints finance chief
Active Super to face action over greenwashing
Super funds consider future of PwC contracts

Editor's Choice

State Street cuts fees on six ETFs

ELIZA BAVIN
State Street Global Advisors has cut fees on six Australian-based ETFs.

Vision Super in hot water over coal investment

ELIZA BAVIN
Vision Super has purchased $2.2 million in Whitehaven Coal shares after changing its ESG policy.

First Sentier Investors names people, culture lead

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
First Sentier Investors appointed a new chief people and culture officer, commencing in the role this week.

Telstra flags ditching venture capital arm

KARREN VERGARA
Telstra's US$1 billion start-up incubator has rebranded to Titanium Ventures as the telco giant looks to ditch the venture capital space.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
26

Hear from the CSLR CEO 

JUL
2

Policy Platform Update 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
5

Navigating the Tax Tide: A 3 Part ATO Insight Series - Part 1 

JUL
9

Online Tax Discussion Group-Tuesday Session (2024) Jul 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Phil Usher

Phil Usher

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FIRST NATIONS FOUNDATION
Taking a gamble to steady the ship as chief executive of First Nations Foundation, Phil Usher has turned it into a more secure, self sustaining entity, far better equipped to empower First Nations people to achieve financial prosperity. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Financial Standard app
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach