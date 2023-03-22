Virgin Money Super ups premiums

Virgin Money Super is increasing insurance premiums on death and TPD cover from April 22.

Members have been notified that premium rates per week, per unit of death only cover will increase from $0.41 to $0.55. For death and TPD will increase from $0.67 to $0.91.

A 45-year-old member with death and TPD cover automatically receives five units of cover, valued at $35,200 per unit. Their weekly premiums will now be $4.55 for a total cover amount of $176,000.

There will be no change to premiums for income protection insurance. There is also no change to the amount of cover offered.

"Increasing costs isn't something the trustee does lightly, and rest assured we're committed to keeping Virgin Money Super low cost and competitive," the fund said.

The group cover is provided by Zurich.

Meanwhile, the fund is also reducing costs associated with product and strategic services by 0.036% per annum of Mercer Super Trust assets to 0.017% per annum.