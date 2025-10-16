Newspaper icon
Investment

Vanguard partners to launch core-satellite portfolios for advisers

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  THURSDAY, 16 OCT 2025   12:43PM

Financial advisers will be able to access the combination of Vanguard's expertise in global index portfolio construction and Lonsec Investment Solutions investment management experience through a new core-satellite model portfolio offering.

The Vanguard Core-Satellite Model Portfolios are available to advisers as separately managed accounts (SMAs) and encompass five multi-asset portfolio options ranging from 'Conservative' to 'All Growth'.

Designed for long-term outperformance, the portfolios leverage Vanguard's globally recognised approach to strategic asset allocation and are diversified across sectors, styles and asset classes, with exposure to Australian and international shares and fixed income, Vanguard said.

Each portfolio option has exposure to Vanguard's low-cost index exchange-traded funds (ETFs), while select active funds are included only when expected to deliver alpha over the full investment cycle, it said.

Lonsec will select fund managers for each of their specific investment needs, with factors including strong governance, a robust investment process, and a clear value proposition to be considered.

Commenting, Vanguard head of financial adviser services Rachel White said the portfolios provide advisers with the best capabilities from the two businesses.

"In fact, they are purpose-built for advisers," White said.

"They are aligned with how advisers think about core-satellite investing, designed for scalability, and enable streamlined client implementation.

"The broad range of portfolio options empowers advisers to confidently deliver active-passive solutions aligned to client preferences and risk profiles, while benefitting from the practice efficiencies of a separately managed account structure."

Evidentia Group chief investment strategist Nathan Lim echoed White's statement.

"This unique collaboration combines Vanguard's world-class capabilities with Lonsec's trusted and research-backed approach, rigorous manager selection process and proven long-term performance," Lim said.

"Together, we can deliver advisers and their clients seamless access to a new blend of portfolios, underpinned by strong governance, robust processes, and the innovation and personalisation our clients have come to expect."

Both Vanguard and Lonsec will actively provide service and distribution support to advisers, including product education materials, client resources, quarterly client reporting, access to webinars, and support for embedding the model portfolios into their businesses.

Early release of super for dental, IVF spikes in FY25

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:48PM
The amount being taken from superannuation accounts to pay for dental and IVF treatments increased significantly in the year to June 30.

Carbon tax a 'missed opportunity': Debelle

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:39PM
Funds SA chair Guy Debelle has told investors at the IGCC Summit 2025 to just "get on with it" and start investing in things that will benefit the climate.

Family trusts safe from reform for now: Mulino

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
Minister for financial services Daniel Mulino has said the government is not currently looking at reforming the tax treatment of family trusts.

