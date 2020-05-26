NEWS
Investment
USD exposure benefits investors: ETF Securities
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 26 MAY 2020   12:02PM

Adding exposure to currency fluctuations can help to ensure investors' portfolios are well-diversified especially in volatile markets, according to ETF Securities.

During a period where asset prices and exchange rates are fluctuating unpredictably, many investors are looking to make sure their portfolios are well-diversified, while also looking to hedge risk in other parts of their portfolio.

Kris Walesby, chief executive of ETF Securities, said most of the time, investors intending any of these actions are concentrating on equities.

"But the same attention should be paid to all areas of the portfolio - even the cash weighting," Walesby said.

"Many investors view cash as simply a defensive and static portion of their portfolios. Typically, cash holdings are used for liquidity and downside protection, with Australian investors mostly using the Australian dollar."

For most Australian investors holding at least 70%-80% of their assets in Australian dollar, adding exposure to currency fluctuation helps to diversify an Australian portfolio.

"The US dollar has traditionally been viewed as a safe-haven asset, with most global central banks keeping it as a reserve currency and many international transactions conducted in the US dollar," Walesby said.

"The value of the US dollar tends to be less volatile, particularly compared to emerging markets, backed by what is to the most part seen as political and economic stability."

Walesby said the diversification benefit comes from the fact that the USD/AUD exchange rate correlates negatively with the US share market.

"This means that the US dollar tends to appreciate against the Australian dollar when the US share market is falling, and vice-versa," he said.

"In other words, the Aussie currency tends to perform well when markets are rising, which is linked to demand for Australia's resources-heavy exports."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: ETF SecuritiesUS dollarUSDKris WalesbyAUD
