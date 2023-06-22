US recession possible, but recovery would be strong: Capital Group

Despite an eventful first half of the year, the US economy has been surprisingly resilient, according to Capital Group economist Robert Lind.

Addressing the audience at Capital Group's global mid-year investor outlook presentation, Lind said this is because balance sheets within the private sector, as well households and companies, have been in robust shape.

"Normally when we approach a recession, we can start to see signs of stress- companies and consumers typically have over-borrowed, and as interest rates go up, they start to worry about their ability to repay those debts, and that's what causes the collapse in confidence and collapse in spending and then the trigger for the recession," he explained.

"This time around, obviously in the aftermath of COVID, we're looking at a situation where, because of the scale of the stimulus, the US private sector looks in pretty fine fettle as far as balance sheets are concerned."

Therefore, Lind said, it's highly unlikely the fundamental conditions that would cause a recession will eventuate.

"It also means that once we've been through this period of slower growth, there are fundamental reasons to expect a fairly strong snapback, and that's certainly something economists have been talking about for some time," Lind said.

While there are certainly problems in parts of the US banking system and perhaps outside the banking system, Lind said he takes comfort from the fact that "policymakers are very aware of the risks."

For example, he said: "They acted very quickly to resolve the issues around Silicon Valley Bank and the other regional banks in the US, and we saw similar very rapid reactions here in Europe, in response to the problems with Credit Suisse, for instance."

Lind said policymakers are on heightened alert to the potential for financial instability, and because of that, he can't rule out that the global economy will see more financial explosions over the course of the next year or so, given the prospects of higher interest rates.

"But I do think that policymakers will do their utmost to prevent that from becoming systemic," he said.