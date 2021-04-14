NEWS
Superannuation
UniSuper tops MySuper league tables
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 14 APR 2021   12:41PM

UniSuper topped MySuper tables for the three years to February end, as default options hit their one-year high since COVID-19 started.

UniSuper Balanced returned 8.3% p.a. over the three-year period, making it the best performing MySuper option. It was followed by Australian Ethical Super Employer (accumulation) with 8% p.a. and Tasplan - OnTrack Build with 7.4% p.a. [Tasplan has since switched to single-strategy MySuper].

The median MySuper option returned 6.4% p.a. over three years, with fund returns ranging from 8.3% p.a. to 2.5% p.a.

If the lens is widened to five-years, the best performing MySuper strategies are LGS Accumulation Scheme - High Growth (9.8% p.a.), AustralianSuper - Balanced (9.5% p.a.) and Hostplus balanced (9.5% p.a.).

Over 10 years - the longest performance measure in the report -- the top three performers were: Hostplus balanced (8.8% p.a.), Cbus MySuper (8.6% p.a.) and UniSuper balanced (8.6%).

"The Rainmaker MySuper Index returned 6.1% for the 12 months ending February 2021, the highest one-year return since February 2020. It was February last year that marked the official onset of COVID-19 and its financial impact," Rainmaker Information executive director of research and compliance Alex Dunnin said.

"Yet just one year on and its negative impacts are already starting to wash off as the MySuper index has again achieved another record high."

The longer-run story is just as upbeat. MySuper index returns were 6.3% pa over three-years, 8.0% pa over five years and 7.5% pa over 10 years.

