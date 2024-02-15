Newspaper icon
UniSuper buys up Deer Park site

BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  THURSDAY, 15 FEB 2024   12:48PM

UniSuper has acquired a $260 million warehouse, logistics and manufacturing development site that will target a 5-Star NABERS energy rating upon completion.

The auction of surplus land from Orica in Deer Park, Melbourne has the potential to accommodate over 330,000 square metres of prime logistics and warehouse space once fully developed, UniSuper said.

The purchase was negotiated by GPT, as part of an approximately $3 billion separate account direct property mandate with UniSuper.

UniSuper, together with GPT and developer HB+B Property will "progressively develop the site as a super prime logistics, warehousing and manufacturing estate over the coming years with a forecast end value of more than $1 billion," UniSuper said.

"This super prime parcel of industrial land further improves the quality of our diversified unlisted property portfolio and adds to our exposure to the logistics and warehousing sector following on from other recent acquisitions," said UniSuper senior manager property Nick Stephens.

"The transaction highlights UniSuper's ability to secure high quality property investments that help our members grow their retirement savings."

As part of the acquisition and development, GPT and HB+B Property will deliver infrastructure and civil works for the planned industrial estate, providing improved access to major arterial roads for the estate and the neighbouring Orica Deer Park facility.

"The acquisition of surplus land at Deer Park for UniSuper is testament to our ability to acquire, develop and manage high quality real estate investments together with our mandate clients," said GPT head of separate accounts Greg Paddison.

"We continue to leverage our expertise and experience to deliver strong outcomes for our capital partners and provide further growth opportunities in time."

Read more: UniSuperDeer ParkGPTHB+B PropertyOricaGreg PaddisonNick Stephens
