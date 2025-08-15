Unemployment falls, more women enter the workforce

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.2% in July, according to data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

"With employment rising by 25,000 people and the number of unemployed decreasing by 10,000 people, the unemployment rate fell by 0.1 percentage points to 4.2% in July," ABS head of labour statistics Sean Crick said.

The growth was driven by full-time employment, which was up by 60,000 people, with a 36,000 person fall in part-time employment partly offsetting this rise.

Female full-time workers grew by 40,000 while male full-time workers rose by 20,000.

The female employment-to-population ratio and participation rate reached 60.9% and 63.5% respectively, both new historical highs.

The Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) welcomed the strong lift in both employment and pay for women.

"This new data shows the gender pay gap has been stubbornly high for decades but now it is finally coming down - thanks to the collective efforts of working people, their unions and reforms by the federal Labor government," ACTU president Michele O'Neil said.

"The level of women in work is now also at its highest level ever, at 63.5%.

"Collective bargaining delivers tangible results, in wages and conditions, as working people have always known."

The ACTU said more workers are taking up rights to collectively bargain with their employers and reforms in workplace laws for better pay for undervalued sectors like aged care and early childhood education and care are now showing up in the data.

"The changes which were introduced to fix our broken equal pay laws, as well as a stronger right to request flexible working arrangements, are also delivering better pay and work from home arrangements," the ACTU said.

KPMG chief economist Brendan Rynne said the data shows a continued resilience with the Australian labour market which would be positive news for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) going forward.

"Employment growth was in line with consensus forecasts and average monthly employment growth, with the participation rate remaining high but stable meaning the solid growth in employment could push the unemployment rate back down a little," Rynne said.

"These results will please the RBA, which recognised a stable employment market as being a factor in dropping the cash rate down by 25bp and enabling a continued orderly wind down of contractionary monetary policy settings over the coming six to 12 months."