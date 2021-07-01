NEWS
Investment

UHNWs drive record luxury real estate demand

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 1 JUL 2021   12:09PM

According to research from Knight Frank, it's never been a better time to be a property developer or real estate agent catering to the needs of the super-rich.

Demand for prime residential properties in Australia is at an all-time high, and Knight Frank says economic conditions and the demands of ultra-high-net-worths are set to keep momentum going.

Across what Knight Frank defines as Australia's prime regions, the volume of sales in the first quarter of 2021 delivered the highest quarter on record, at 1429 prime properties, with the Gold Coast seeing the biggest rise in annual sales turnover at 91%.

However, Sydney led the way with the greatest rise in new prime apartment prices with a 10.6% growth in 2020, followed by the Gold Coast with 10% growth in prices.

The 2021 sales record of 1429 was 17% ahead of the previous high of 1224 prime properties sold in the last quarter of 2020. It was also a major 58% increase over the past year.

Australian new luxury apartment prices increased by 3.2% in 2020 to an indicative $24,500 per square metre, with Sydney boasting the greatest price rise over this time at 10.6%.

Knight Frank is forecasting luxury real estate prices will increase by a minimum of 3% in Sydney, Perth and the Gold Coast, 2% in Brisbane and 1% in Melbourne by the end of 2021.

Luxury properties in Australia are selling for more and they are selling faster than ever before, over the last year the average amount of time a luxury property spends on the market has decreased by a whole week (from 124 days to 119 days).

Knight Frank defines prime, or luxury, residential property as the most desirable and expensive property in a given location, generally the top 5% of each market by value.

And ultra-high-net-worth individuals, defined as those with a net worth over US$30 million, are generally the group purchasing this category of real estate.

In Australia, this group grew by 10.9% in 2020 to 3124 Australians. This population is forecasted to grow by 3.8% over the next five years.

"Developers across the country are continuing to shift their focus towards boutique apartment developments which is addressing pent-up buyer demand, but these smaller projects result in less volume of prime apartments being built over the coming years," Knight Frank head of residential Shayne Harris said.

"Given the upward trend in sales volume over the past quarter, the number of days an established Australian prime property is listed on market has reduced by almost a week.

"It's still evident there are limited prestige listings across the country, with many keen buyers now making buying off-market transactions. Many prestige buyers focus on buying in the right location and remodel the home to suit their needs, especially with a focus on wellbeing and lifestyle and this has magnified over the past year."

