Trawalla Capital appoints head of distribution

The investment management arm of Alan and Carol Schwartz's family office has hired BMO's local head of institutional distribution.

Jonathan Goll will lead the local distribution for Trawalla-backed Asian equities boutique Stonehorn Capital Partners, which was set up by former Macquarie investors.

Stonehorn currently manages about $300 million, most of which is from overseas investors.

Goll started in the role on September 1, and reports to Trawalla Group as well as Stonehorn chief executive Sam Lecornu.

Hailing from Canada, Goll has worked in the Asia Pacific region for the last 22 years.

In his most recent role, he was BMO Global's director for institutional business for Australia, New Zealand and South East Asia. BMO's local intermediary business is led by Michael Angwin.

Trawalla Capital currently has stakes in two other boutiques, Qualitas and Armitage Associates, which manage their distribution themselves.