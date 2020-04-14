Trading volumes surge in ETFs

Trading volumes in ETFs grew exponentially in March, as funds under management declined in line with falling equity markets, according to BetaShares' March ETF review.

According to the report, trading volumes were up more than 150% month on month.

The growth in turnover saw ASX ETF trading value hit an all-time high of around $18 billion, shattering the previous monthly record of $7.2 billion recorded in February.

ETF industry FUM fell by $6.8 billion to finish March at $57.2 billion, reflecting global market declines.

"Despite the heightened market volatility, the ETF industry recorded net positive inflows of $522 million, demonstrating strong resilience and the continued appeal of the liquidity and transparency of ETFs," BetaShares said.

"Investors looking to buy the dip in the share market rotated heavily into broad Australian equities products while fixed income and cash exposures were sold down."

The report found March also saw robust inflows into hedged international products, coinciding with further Australian dollar weakness.

BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur said: "During this challenging period, the extraordinary rise in ETF trading volumes indicates that Australian investors are increasingly turning to ETFs to express their investment views, suggesting that the liquidity of ETFs is proving attractive amidst some of the most intense volatility in recent history."