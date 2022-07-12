Those most in need of advice see least value in it: Research

About 80% of consumers who have never accessed financial advice don't believe there is any value in it, according to a new study from University of South Australia which calls for the introduction of a government-funded rebate for advice.

The study on the impact of cost and access to financial advice for lower socio-economic consumer groups, including women, found those who would likely benefit most from financial advice see the least value in it, with current costs of advice more than double what most of them are willing to pay.

For the purpose of the research, a lower socio-economic group is defined as a household with superannuation assets less than $250,000, or single-person household with less than $150,000 in super assets.

A survey of unadvised consumers found 85% of people in lower socio-economic groups don't think financial advice would be valuable to them, while 74% of women don't. Digging into why, about 36% said they don't think they can afford it, 34% said they don't trust advisers and about 30% said they don't know where to find a good adviser.

When it comes to those who do receive advice or have done in the past, 14.84% of the total said they didn't find it valuable, while 14.2% of women said the same.

"It is recommended that a consumer awareness campaign about the value of financial advice be implemented and targeted towards consumers from lower socio-economic groups and females," the research states.

"Policy initiatives or government-funded incentives to improve the access to financial advice for this group would be futile if they do not perceive financial advice to be valuable to them."

In terms of what they'd be willing to pay if they were to seek advice, more than 95% of respondents said they wouldn't pay any more than $999, while 4.55% said they'd consider a range between $3000 and $4999.

Interestingly, those that do access advice felt a range of $0-$999 was reasonable for initial development and implementation of a financial plan - this included 100% of women and respondents in the lower socio-economic group. Just 6.25% thought an initial fee of between $3000 and $4999 was reasonable.

This is in stark contrast to what most financial advisers said they actually charge, with the most common average among those surveyed coming in at between $2000 and $2999 as an initial, one-off advice fee. About 13% said $4000 to $5999 and 12% said $6000 to $8000. Just 12% said they'd typically charge less than $2000 for this service, while 1.33% said they'd charge more than $8000.

When it comes to how they would be happy to pay, of all consumers surveyed - advised and non-advised - just 11.24% said they'd be happy for the fee to be paid through superannuation. Of these, 11.63% were women and 10%.

Meanwhile, given the option of having their fees subsidised by the government, just 24.72% said they'd consider seeking advice. Interestingly, just 16.28% of women said this might incentivise them.

"It is recommended that a fee rebate is targeted specifically to consumers seeking retirement planning and superannuation advice and who are in the pre-retirement age group (aged 55 or more)," the research states.

The research was led by financial planning lecturer professor Chandra Krishnamurti and GAP Financial founder and financial planning lecturer Geoff Pacecca. Also on the team were associate professor Rajabrata Banerjee, association professor Kartick Gupta and finance and financial planning lecturer Ron McIvor.

"Our study suggests that current costs of financial planning lock many people from lower socio-economic groups out of receiving advice, which reduces their financial wellbeing, places a greater burden on pension support, and may contribute to financial inequality in society," Krishnamurti said.

The research was funded by Magellan Asset Management, Centrepoint Alliance, the Financial Planning Association of Australia and the Financial Planning Education Council.

The findings are based on survey responses from 75 financial advisers and 160 consumers aged over 50, equally split in terms of gender, with at least 30% either receiving or having received financial advice in the past.