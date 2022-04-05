Newspaper icon
Tax, welfare reform on election agenda

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 5 APR 2022   12:30PM

Australian National University (ANU) has partnered with St Vincent de Paul Society on a new report highlighting reforms that could make the tax and welfare systems fairer ahead of the federal election.

The report examines three options for helping families and individuals at risk of deep poverty and financial stress.

The lowest cost measure for the government increases JobSeeker by $150 per fortnight. The 'medium' option increases JobSeeker, Disability Support and Carer Pensions by $200 per fortnight, and increases the Parenting Payment (Single) to a new JobSeeker rate for single parents ($886 per fortnight).

The 'high' option increases JobSeeker by $436 per fortnight, Disability Support and Carer Pensions by $200 per fortnight, Parenting Payment to the new JobSeeker rate and Family Tax Benefit Part A by 20 per cent ($40 per fortnight for children under 13 years).

All three options also include a 50% increase to rental assistance.

"The Society strongly supports the 'high' option identified in the ANU report," St Vincent de Paul Society national president Claire Victory said.

"This would help to lift one million people out of poverty and restore their dignity, and in many cases help them move towards re-entering the workforce. Far too many Australians are struggling to put food on the table, pay the rent in often unsuitable housing, and ensure that their children get the start in life they deserve. Increasing social security improves health, wellbeing and social outcomes, and also benefits the economy - so it's an all-round win-win."

The most recent increase to JobSeeker was $13 a fortnight, which the research found would have no impact on poverty considering inflation.

According to the research, these strategies would only marginally affect the most well off and have no net impact on the nation's Budgetary position.

"Our modelling shows you could make a massive difference to the lives of the bottom 20% of income earners while only making a minimal change to the earnings of the top 20%," ANU associate professor Ben Phillips said.

"Under our proposed changes the highest income earners would still retire with very healthy superannuation savings and continue to benefit strongly from their other investments. But up to a million people would get their heads above the poverty line."

Meanwhile, Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CA ANZ) has thrown its support behind Labor's move to scrap the tax cap.

The move would reverse a 2019 policy which would have seen caps applied to the amount of money that people can claim for doing their tax return and managing their tax affairs.

Since the day it was announced, CA ANZ has been calling on Labor to ditch the proposed $3000 cap because it would have disincentivised people getting tax advice.

"It would have hit people hard when they are at difficult or seminal moments in their life, like navigating a relationship breakdown, dealing with the tax implications of a death in the family, winding up a business or planning a retirement," senior tax advocate for CA ANZ Susan Franks said.

"In the middle of such stressful, expensive events, Australians shouldn't have to pay tax on money spent getting tax advice - they should be encouraged to get the best advice so that they don't make a mistake."

