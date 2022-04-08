T. Rowe Price appoints new chief operating officer

Global asset management company T. Rowe Price Group has announced Kimberly Johnson as chief operating officer, effective 29 April 2022.

Johnson will serve on the management committee and will report to chief executive and president Rob Sharps.

As chief operating officer, Johnson will lead global technology, global investment operations, global client account services, enterprise change, real estate and workplace services, enterprise risk and the regional operating teams.

On the appointment, Sharps said: "Operations and technology are essential to enabling our strategic priorities."

"I am confident that with her deep experience and strategic vision, Kimberly will quickly become an integral part of our leadership team."

Johnson joins T. Rowe Price from Fannie Mae, where she served as executive vice president, chief operating officer and a member of Fannie Mae's management committee.

As Fannie Mae's chief operating officer, Johnson managed a team of 3600 and a US$1.4 billion operating budget. She was also responsible for the company's technology, operations, data, modelling, analytics, information security, resiliency, innovation and corporate strategy.

During her tenure at Fannie Mae, Johnson also held other key roles such as executive vice president and chief risk officer, senior vice present of multifamily capital markets and credit pricing as well as head of multifamily trading.

Johnson serves as a board member for Eli Lilly and many other non-profits. Johnson also serves as a member of the board of trustees for Princeton University.