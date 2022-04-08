Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

T. Rowe Price appoints new chief operating officer

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 8 APR 2022   12:26PM

Global asset management company T. Rowe Price Group has announced Kimberly Johnson as chief operating officer, effective 29 April 2022.

Johnson will serve on the management committee and will report to chief executive and president Rob Sharps.

As chief operating officer, Johnson will lead global technology, global investment operations, global client account services, enterprise change, real estate and workplace services, enterprise risk and the regional operating teams.

On the appointment, Sharps said: "Operations and technology are essential to enabling our strategic priorities."

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
Commercial property. Currently 5%+ yield p.a.

"I am confident that with her deep experience and strategic vision, Kimberly will quickly become an integral part of our leadership team."

Johnson joins T. Rowe Price from Fannie Mae, where she served as executive vice president, chief operating officer and a member of Fannie Mae's management committee.

As Fannie Mae's chief operating officer, Johnson managed a team of 3600 and a US$1.4 billion operating budget. She was also responsible for the company's technology, operations, data, modelling, analytics, information security, resiliency, innovation and corporate strategy.

During her tenure at Fannie Mae, Johnson also held other key roles such as executive vice president and chief risk officer, senior vice present of multifamily capital markets and credit pricing as well as head of multifamily trading.

Johnson serves as a board member for Eli Lilly and many other non-profits. Johnson also serves as a member of the board of trustees for Princeton University.

Read more: Fannie MaeOperationsKimberly JohnsonT. Rowe Price GroupEli LillyPrinceton UniversityRob Sharps
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Westpac shuffles executives
T. Rowe Price names chief executive
T. Rowe Price names president, operations chief
RMBS scrutiny could be loosened in US
Chief economist update: Famous last words
Bus operator fails to pay super
Pharmaceuticals and tires top new Thomson Reuters diversity index
QBE chief executive departs in leadership restructure
Wealth division overhauled in latest NAB restructure
Market Wrap AM

Editor's Choice

CareSuper appoints new chair

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A new chair and deputy chair have been named at CareSuper.

Boys' clubs cost companies: Study

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A new study from Realindex has revealed that higher female executive participation improves company performance, while creating potential returns for investors.

Magellan suffers $1bn in outflows

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Magellan experienced $1.1 billion in net outflows from March 11 to March 31.

New head of markets, securities services at HSBC

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
HSBC has announced the appointment of two executives, a head of markets and securities services for Australia and New Zealand and a head of global banking for Australia.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
8

Chief Economists Forum 

MAY
24

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The scope of the Quality of Advice Review under the draft Terms of Reference is:

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Unger

HEAD OF SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENT
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON
As Willis Towers Watson's head of sustainable investment Tim Unger shares how he is helping asset owners turn lofty goals into long-lasting, meaningful action. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.