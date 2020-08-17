Synchron compliance lead moves to AMP

Synchron's former general manager of legal, risk and compliance has a new role at AMP.

Michael Jones started as head of risk and control, advice at AMP today after four years with Synchron.

"Michael has joined AMP as part of our ongoing focus on strengthening governance," a spokesperson for AMP said.

Earlier in his career, Jones was director, compliance at UBS Wealth Management Australia for six years and spent two years as a compliance manager at IFM Investors.

Last week, Synchron said it chose not to fill the role vacated by Jones but instead to promote both heads of compliance so that they report directly to the Synchron board.

According to Rainmaker data from June, AMP is the largest advice AFSL in Australia with 1025 registered advisers, a 4.7% market share.

The second largest is the SMSF Adviser Network, an AFSL designed for accountants that want to be able to provide SMSF and superannuation advice to clients with 858 advisers registered.

Synchron is the third largest AFSL in the country with 519 advisers registered, giving it a 2.4% market share.

"We thank Michael for the valuable contribution he made to Synchron during his time with us. He leaves with our very best wishes," Synchron director Don Trapnell said of Jones' departure.