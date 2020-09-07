Sydney tax professional jailed

A tax professional has been sentenced to one year and eight months jail, having pleaded guilty to lodging false income tax returns and amendments without his clients' knowledge.

Hussain Nazeer admitted guilt for dishonestly causing a loss to the Commonwealth of nearly $180,000 by and was also ordered to pay $179,826 in reparations.

Nazeer, a formerly registered Business Activity Statement (BAS) agent, lodged 22 fraudulent income tax returns for 14 of his clients between 2010 and 2013.

This resulted in $23,000 of refunds that he kept for himself. Nazeer's clients provided honest information about their income and deductions, but he submitted different information in their returns.

Nazeer also lodged 108 false tax return amendments on behalf of 37 taxpayers without their knowledge.

His false claims, which mostly related to car and medical expenses, resulted in an extra $156,000 in refunds that went straight to his bank account.

Assistant commissioner Adam Kendrick welcomed the sentence and said Nazeer's actions undermined the important role BAS agents play in protecting the integrity of the tax and super system.

"The majority of registered agents do the right thing, but unfortunately there are some agents who take advantage of their trusted position for financial benefit," Kendrick said.

"Nazeer's actions showed a complete disregard for not only the law, but also his clients' trust by lodging fraudulent tax returns and amendments in their names."